    • December 1, 2021
    Plenty to Talk About Wednesday Night With Sasha Stefanovic, Jaden Ivy on Sasha Live!

    It's the fifth episode of the Sasha Live! podcast on Wednesday night, featuring Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic live at Mad Mushroom Pizza on State Street in West Lafayette. Joining the show is Purdue star Jaden Ivey. It starts at 7 p.m. ET and fans are welcome to come watch the show live. It's also available online.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue had a statement victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, beating a good Florida State team 93-65.

    And one night later, we get to have a long talk about it with Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic on the Sasha Live! podcast at Mad Mushroom Pizza on State Street in West Lafayette. The 30-minute show starts at 7 p.m. ET and fans are welcome to attend and order some food while watching the show. It's also available online, with the links below.

    Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, a potential All-American candidate this season for No. 2-ranked Purdue, is this week's special guest. We'll take about the win over FSU, preview the Big Ten opener on Friday against Iowa and talk about the elephant in the room, that Purdue will probably be ranked No. 1 in the country next week if they can get past the Hawkeyes.

    Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) blocks Florida State guard Caleb Mills (4)'s layup during the first half. (Nikos Frazier/USA TODAY NETWORK)

    Fans are welcome to watch the show live and get pictures and autographs afterward. 

    Ivey, a sophomore from South Bend, Ind., is off to a terrific start so far this season. He is averaging 15.4 points per game, second only to sophomore center Zach Edey, plus 6.3 rebounds and 3.90 assists per game.

    The Sasha Live! podcast can also be watched online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch the show:

    Sasha Live! on Facebook

    • On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE

    Sasha Live! on Twitter

    • On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE

    Sasha Live! on YouTube

    • On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts. We'll start there with showing Sasha Live! each night, and we'll repackage them with Apple and Spotify and others once the podcast content gets approved. But for now, to watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE

