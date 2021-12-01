Plenty to Talk About Wednesday Night With Sasha Stefanovic, Jaden Ivy on Sasha Live!

It's the fifth episode of the Sasha Live! podcast on Wednesday night, featuring Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic live at Mad Mushroom Pizza on State Street in West Lafayette. Joining the show is Purdue star Jaden Ivey. It starts at 7 p.m. ET and fans are welcome to come watch the show live. It's also available online.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue had a statement victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, beating a good Florida State team 93-65.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, a potential All-American candidate this season for No. 2-ranked Purdue, is this week's special guest. We'll take about the win over FSU, preview the Big Ten opener on Friday against Iowa and talk about the elephant in the room, that Purdue will probably be ranked No. 1 in the country next week if they can get past the Hawkeyes.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) blocks Florida State guard Caleb Mills (4)'s layup during the first half. (Nikos Frazier/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Fans are welcome to watch the show live and get pictures and autographs afterward. Tonight we are also giving away the SASHA SPECIAL, a medium premium pizza, medium cheese pizza and medium cheesesticks, a $33.33 value.

Ivey, a sophomore from South Bend, Ind., is off to a terrific start so far this season. He is averaging 15.4 points per game, second only to sophomore center Zach Edey, plus 6.3 rebounds and 3.90 assists per game.

