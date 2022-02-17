Bad Weather Forces Sasha Live! Podcast to Online Only on Thursday Night

Skip to main content
Because of the bad weather and icy roads hitting West Lafayette on Thursday, the Sasha Live! Podcast on Thursday night can be seen online only. The links are in the story. It starts at 7 p.m. ET.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Because of the icy roads and bad weather rolling through Central Indiana, Thursday night's Sasha Live! Podcast featuring Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic will be broadcast online only. There will be no live broadcast from our usual host, Mad Mushroom Pizza on State Street in West Lafayette.

The show starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Better safe that sorry, of course, with the weather rolling in. We'll still do the same entertaining 30-minute show and BoilermakersCountry.com publisher and host Tom Brew and plenty of questions for the Purdue guard.

Purdue players had the day off on Thursday after beating Northwestern in Evanston on Wednesday. And there's a huge game coming up next, a showdown with Rutgers on Sunday night at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 23-4 on the season, but the first of the four losses came against Rutgers in New Jersey back in December.

Here's how to watch the podcast online on either Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. And we'll be back at Mad Mushroom next Thursday, Feb. 24.

Sasha Live! on Facebook

  • On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE

Sasha Live! on Twitter

  • On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE

Sasha Live! on YouTube

  • On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts. We'll start there with showing Sasha Live! each night, and we'll repackage them with Apple and Spotify and others once the podcast content gets approved. But for now, to watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE

Watch Episode 12 of Sasha Live!

Here is the full video of Episode 12 of the Sasha Live! podcast that featured Sasha Stefanovic and Tom Brew, with Purdue center Zach Edey.

PurdueSashaStefanovicNorthwestern2
