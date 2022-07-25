Skip to main content
The Basketball Tournament 2022: Men of Mackey Defeat Mid American Unity 76-58

Kelsey Barlow dominated for Men of Mackey during a first-round victory over Mid American Unity in The Basketball Tournament. He led the team in points, rebounds and assists. The Purdue alumni team is set to face off against The Money Team on Tuesday.
DAYTON, Ohio — The Men of Mackey are moving on to the second round of The Basketball Tournament after taking down Mid American Unity 76-58 on Sunday at the UD Center in Dayton, Ohio. 

The Purdue alumni team, the No. 4 seed in the Dayton regional, was led by point guard Kelsey Barlow, who registered a game-high 22 points while also adding 10 rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes on the floor. The former Boilermaker shot 9-16 from the field, including 4-7 from the 3-point line. 

Barlow was one of four Men of Mackey players to score in double figures during this year's first-round matchup. Tyrone NashLuis Jacobo and Kyle Mangas scored 13 points apiece. Robbie Hummel put up eight points to go along with four rebounds and an assist. 

Mid American Unity's leading scorer was forward Scott Thomas, who registered 16 points. Jayvon Graves was the only other player to reach double-digit points for the team, finishing with 10. 

Men of Mackey will face off against No. 1 seed The Money Team on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in the second round. Purdue's alumni have been knocked out in the second round in each of the past two years but will look to make an upset to continue their run in 2022. 

Men of Mackey Box Score vs. Mid American Unity

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 7.49.40 PM

