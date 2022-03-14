Tipoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Purdue's NCAA Tournament Game Against Yale
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball's first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against Yale is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
When the No. 3-seeded Boilermakers play the No. 14 Bulldogs inside the Fiserv Forum Arena, the game will be broadcast live on TBS with Spero Dedes and Debbie Antonello on the call with sideline reporting from AJ Ross.
Purdue will enter the matchup with a 27-7 overall record on the season, with all seven losses coming against Big Ten opponents. The Boilermakers suffered a first-round exit in last year's NCAA Tournament at the hands of North Texas, 78-69.
Yale is 19-11 and took down Princeton 66-64 in the Ivy League Tournament Championship. The Bulldogs played two Power 6 teams during their season, losing to Seton Hall 80-44 on Nov. 13 and Auburn 86-64 on Dec. 4.
The winner of the contest will move on to play either No. 6 Texas or No. 11 Virginia Tech in the second round of the tournament.
