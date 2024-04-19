Big Ten Daily (April 19): Transfer Portal Continues to Crush Wisconsin Basketball
The transfer portal hasn't been particularly kind to Wisconsin's basketball program. Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn became the latest member of the team to enter his name into the portal, joining other key contributors AJ Storr and Connor Essegian.
Hepburn officially entered the transfer portal on Thursday after three seasons with the Badgers. He started in 103 games at Wisconsin, averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game while in Madison.
It's a huge blow for Wisconsin, which had previously seen Storr and Essegian enter the portal earlier in the offseason. Storr, who spent just one season with the Badgers after transferring in from St. John's, has already committed to Kansas.
Essegian scheduled visits to Maryland, South Carolina, Indiana and Nebraska.
Storr was the team's leading scorer last season, averaging 16.8 points per game. He also provided a new element to Wisconsin's offense, having the ability to drive to the basket and open things up for his teammates.
Essegian only averaged 7.3 minutes per game, but is capable of being a prominent scorer, especially from behind the 3-point line. As a freshman in 2022-23, Essegian averaged 11.7 points per game.
Hepburn was the Badgers' top passer and arguably the best defender last season. The guard averaged 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per contest to go along with 9.2 points per game. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor makes him a valuable asset to several teams.
Losing those three guys to the portal is significant for Wisconsin and coach Greg Gard. Plus, Tyler Wahl's career at the college level is now over, utilizing all of his eligibility.
This is the way of college athletics now, though, and Wisconsin is going to have to adjust on the fly. But with three really talented players on the move, Gard and his staff are going to have their hands full trying to fill the roster.
Hoggard not returning to Michigan State
Although Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard still has one year of eligibility to use at the college level, Tom Izzo says it won't be utilized in East Lansing. Hoggard's time with the Spartans has come to an end, according to coach Tom Izzo.
“A.J.’s looking to make a pro career,” Izzo said Wednesday on Staudt on Sports. “He could go back to college. It wouldn’t be here.”
Hoggard has spent all four seasons of his college career at Michigan State. This past season, he averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.7% from the floor.
Hoggard has been an outstanding guard for the Spartans, especially over the last two seasons. He played in 131 career games while in East Lansing, making 83 total starts.
Although he's played all four years, Hoggard still has one season of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA's Covid-19 blanket waiver from the 2020-21 season — Hoggard's freshman year. He will explore his options, but with the NCAA transfer portal and NIL opportunities, there's a chance the former MIchigan State guard returns to college to take advantage of his final year of eligibility.
