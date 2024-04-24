Big Ten Daily (April 24): Illinois' Coleman Hawkins Officially Declares for NBA Draft
After four seasons at Illinois, Coleman Hawkins is pursuing his dream of playing at the next level. The versatile senior announced his decision to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft in a social media message on Tuesday.
Hawkins was a significant contributor for the Illini over the course of his four seasons in Champaign. He was a prominent starter each of the last two seasons.
"I want to start off by saying thank you to the University of Illinois, our coaching staff and my teammates for giving me an opportunity that I will be forever grateful for," Hawkins wrote on X.
"I also want to thank the fans who have believed in me and supported me from Day One. Everyone who has been a part of my college journey has helped build it into a special one. At this time, I feel comfortable enough to move on and start a new journey. I am 100% set on the 2024 NBA Draft. Fighting for this program for the last 3 years has been an honor, but all good things must come to an end. I-L-L."
This past season, Hawkins averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for Illinois. He helped lead his team to a 29-9 record, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play, finishing second in the standings.
Illinois also won the Big Ten Tournament, defeating Ohio State, Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Fighting Illini then reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to UConn.
At 6-foot-10, Hawkins has a unique skill set that has a place in the NBA. He's capable of driving to the basket, playing in the post and knocking down the 3-point shot. With his length, Hawkins is also capable of defending multiple positions on the floor.
Because of the NCAA's Covid-19 waiver, Hawkins could return to Illinois for another season. However, that doesn't appear to be in his plans.
MSU's Berger hits transfer portal
Michigan State running back Jalen Berger has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the spring season. His decision comes after spending two years in East Lansing.
Berger started his career at Wisconsin, playing for the Badgers in 2020 and 2021 before entering the portal. He then spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Michigan State. The running back will be attending his third school in five years.
A season ago, Berger appeared in just five games and finished the year with 93 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. In 2022, he had the best statistical season of his career, piling up 683 yards and six touchdowns.
In four college seasons, Berger has rushed for a total of 1,165 yards.
