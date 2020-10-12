SI.com
BoilermakersCountry
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Game Time Announced for Purdue's Home Opener With Iowa

tombrew94

Purdue will finally start its fall college football season on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Big Ten announced on Monday.

The conference schedule, in its third version as the Big Ten has grappled with if and when to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been out for several weeks, but the game times were an unknown until Monday morning.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network

Here's is the Week 1 schedule, which is actually Week 8 on the college football calendar'

Oct. 23-24 Big Ten schedule

Friday, Oct. 23
Illinois at Wisconsin | 8 p.m. |BTN

Saturday, Oct. 24
Rutgers at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | BTN
Nebraska at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
Penn State at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Iowa at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Michigan at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Maryland at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | BTN

Other Special Games

The Big Ten also announced the rest of the Friday games on the eight-week schedule. Purdue will play once on a Friday night,  the weekend before Thanksgiving. They'll take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in an important Big Ten West showdown on Nov. 20.

Here are the Friday games, plus the game time for the Michigan-Ohio State showdown on Dec. 12:


Friday, Oct. 30
Minnesota at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 13
Iowa at Minnesota | 7 p.m. | FS1

Friday, Nov. 20
Purdue at Minnesota | TBD | BTN

Friday, Nov. 27
Nebraska at Iowa | TBD | FOX or FS1

Saturday, Dec. 12
Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

All times ET

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Debate Fact-Checker: President Donald Trump DID NOT Bring Back Big Ten Football

President Donald Trump tried to take credit for bringing back Big Ten football during the first presidential debate with Joe Biden, but that was not true. The reason the league changed its mind was because of daily testing now being available.

tombrew94

Source: Big Ten Game Times for Opening Week to be Announced Monday

Purdue is set to finally open up the Big Ten season on the weekend of Oct. 24, and we should know by Monday exactly what time the game is going to start, a source says.

tombrew94

Purdue Players Will Return to Completely Different Campus in a Few Weeks

It will be safety first when Purdue's football and basketball players start returning to campus in a few weeks, and it will never be the same again. It's "the new normal.''

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew

Purdue's Safeties Prepared to Bring the Noise This Spring

Purdue Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco has a plan for the secondary, and it might be louder than you're expecting.

JD Arland

by

thomasbrew

Plummer, O'Connell to Compete for the Starting Quarterback Job this Spring

After a tough 2019 campaign, the starting quarterback role is up for grabs. Sophomores Aidan O'Connell and Jack Plummer will compete for it this spring.

JD Arland

by

BoilerUp

Purdue Gets Through 1st Spring Football Practice

After a disappointing 2019 season, Jeff Brohm and his Purdue players were thrilled to get back on the practice field on Monday.

JD Arland

Purdue's Derrick Barnes is Back at Linebacker

Derrick Barnes is back on the open field after spending a year in the trenches as a Defensive End.

JD Arland

by

Gag

TBT Preview: Men of Mackey vs. Boeheim's Army

The Purdue-plus team has one win under its belt in The Basketball Tournament, but things get tougher on Tuesday against an experienced group of former Syracuse players.

tombrew94

Don Shula Was Always More Than Just a Coach to Bob Griese

Bob Griese and Don Shula did amazing things together with the Miami Dolphins, and both are in the Hall of Fame. Griese mourned the passing of his coach, who died Monday at age 90.

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew

The Total Package: Purdue Freshman Wide Receiver Milton Wright

Sophomore wide receiver Milton Wright had a breakout 2019 season. With the absence of David Bell this spring, Wright may play a bigger role in the offense.

JD Arland