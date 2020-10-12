Game Time Announced for Purdue's Home Opener With Iowa

Purdue will finally start its fall college football season on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Big Ten announced on Monday.

The conference schedule, in its third version as the Big Ten has grappled with if and when to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been out for several weeks, but the game times were an unknown until Monday morning.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network

Here's is the Week 1 schedule, which is actually Week 8 on the college football calendar'

Oct. 23-24 Big Ten schedule

Friday, Oct. 23

Illinois at Wisconsin | 8 p.m. |BTN



Saturday, Oct. 24

Rutgers at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | BTN

Nebraska at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

Penn State at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Iowa at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Michigan at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Maryland at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | BTN

Other Special Games

The Big Ten also announced the rest of the Friday games on the eight-week schedule. Purdue will play once on a Friday night, the weekend before Thanksgiving. They'll take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in an important Big Ten West showdown on Nov. 20.

Here are the Friday games, plus the game time for the Michigan-Ohio State showdown on Dec. 12:



Friday, Oct. 30

Minnesota at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN



Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota | 7 p.m. | FS1



Friday, Nov. 20

Purdue at Minnesota | TBD | BTN



Friday, Nov. 27

Nebraska at Iowa | TBD | FOX or FS1



Saturday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX



All times ET