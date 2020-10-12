Game Time Announced for Purdue's Home Opener With Iowa
Purdue will finally start its fall college football season on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Big Ten announced on Monday.
The conference schedule, in its third version as the Big Ten has grappled with if and when to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been out for several weeks, but the game times were an unknown until Monday morning.
The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network
Here's is the Week 1 schedule, which is actually Week 8 on the college football calendar'
Oct. 23-24 Big Ten schedule
Friday, Oct. 23
Illinois at Wisconsin | 8 p.m. |BTN
Saturday, Oct. 24
Rutgers at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | BTN
Nebraska at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
Penn State at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Iowa at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Michigan at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Maryland at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Other Special Games
The Big Ten also announced the rest of the Friday games on the eight-week schedule. Purdue will play once on a Friday night, the weekend before Thanksgiving. They'll take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in an important Big Ten West showdown on Nov. 20.
Here are the Friday games, plus the game time for the Michigan-Ohio State showdown on Dec. 12:
Friday, Oct. 30
Minnesota at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 13
Iowa at Minnesota | 7 p.m. | FS1
Friday, Nov. 20
Purdue at Minnesota | TBD | BTN
Friday, Nov. 27
Nebraska at Iowa | TBD | FOX or FS1
Saturday, Dec. 12
Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
All times ET