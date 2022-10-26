Big Ten Announces Purdue Football's 2023 Conference Schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced Purdue's conference schedule for the 2023 college football season on Wednesday. Next year's slate is headlined by league powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan.

The last time the Boilermakers were scheduled to play both the Buckeyes and Wolverines in the same year was back in 2012, and they dropped both matchups in what ended as a 6-7 season. Under coach Danny Hope, Purdue won its last three games of the regular season to earn a trip to the Heart of Dallas Bowl where the team lost 58-14 to Oklahoma State.

In its last seven games against Ohio State, the program is 3-4, with the last victory being a 49-20 win at Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 20, 2018.

Purdue's road matchup with Michigan on Nov. 4 will mark the first game against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich., since the 2011 season. The Boilermakers are 14-45 all-time in the series between the two programs and have lost in the last four meetings.

The team is slated to host seven games at Ross-Ade Stadium during the 2023 season. including four during the month of September. Purdue's nonconference schedule features matchups against Fresno State, Virginia Tech and Syracuse before kicking off Big Ten play at home on Sept. 23 in a game against Wisconsin.

The final game of the regular season for the Boilermakers will be the annual clash with their in-state rival, the Indiana Hoosiers, in a battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Here's a look at the entire schedule for the 2023 football season:

Sept. 2: Fresno State

Fresno State Sept 9: at Virginia Tech

at Virginia Tech Sept. 16: Syracuse

Syracuse Sept. 23: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Sept. 30: Illinois

Illinois Oct. 7: at Iowa

at Iowa Oct. 14: Ohio State

Ohio State Oct. 21: Bye

Bye Oct. 28: at Nebraska

at Nebraska Nov. 4: at Michigan

at Michigan Nov. 11: Minnesota

Minnesota Nov. 18: at Northwestern

at Northwestern Nov. 25: Indiana

