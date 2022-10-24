Skip to main content

Big Ten Conference Week 9 Football Schedule, Standings

Ohio State and Penn State will clash in a battle of AP Top 25 teams on Saturday to kickoff the first of five Big Ten matchups in Week 9. Here is the current schedule and league standings for this week's slate.
The Big Ten Conference returns to action in Week 9 of college football beginning on Saturday, Oct. 25, with a heavyweight matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State. The undefeated Buckeyes travel to Beaver Stadium for a bout between ranked opponents. 

All four of the league's ranked teams will see the field this weekend, including an in-state game between No. 4 Michigan and Michigan State inside The Big House.  

Read More: Big Ten Championship Berth for Purdue Football Still on the Table Following Loss to Wisconsin

There will be five conference matchups this week as Purdue, Maryland, Indiana and Wisconsin all enjoy their bye weeks. Here's a look at what's going on in Week 9, with TV information, the opening point spreads and the current conference standings:

  • No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes  (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), noon ET (TV: FOX) Point Spread: Ohio State opened as a 15.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 61.5 points. 
  • Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten), 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: BTN) Point Spread: Minnesota opened as a 14.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 41 points.
  • No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC) Point Spread: Illinois opened as a 7.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 51 points.
  • Northwestern Wildcats (1-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN 2) Point Spread: Iowa opened as an 11.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 36.5 points.
  • Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC) Point Spread: Michigan opened as a 22-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 54.5 points. 
Big Ten Standings (Week 9)

East Division

  1. Michigan
  2. Ohio State
  3. Penn State
  4. Maryland
  5. Rutgers
  6. Michigan State
  7. Indiana

West Division

  1. Illinois
  2. Purdue
  3. Nebraska
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Northwestern 
  6. Iowa 
  7. Minnesota

