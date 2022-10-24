Big Ten Conference Week 9 Football Schedule, Standings

The Big Ten Conference returns to action in Week 9 of college football beginning on Saturday, Oct. 25, with a heavyweight matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State. The undefeated Buckeyes travel to Beaver Stadium for a bout between ranked opponents.

All four of the league's ranked teams will see the field this weekend, including an in-state game between No. 4 Michigan and Michigan State inside The Big House.

There will be five conference matchups this week as Purdue, Maryland, Indiana and Wisconsin all enjoy their bye weeks. Here's a look at what's going on in Week 9, with TV information, the opening point spreads and the current conference standings:

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), noon ET ( TV: FOX) Point Spread: Ohio State opened as a 15.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 61.5 points.

(7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at No. 13 (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), noon ET ( FOX) Ohio State opened as a 15.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 61.5 points. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten), 2:30 p.m. ET ( TV: BTN) Point Spread: Minnesota opened as a 14.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 41 points.

(4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten), 2:30 p.m. ET ( BTN) Minnesota opened as a 14.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 41 points. No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET ( TV: ABC) Point Spread: Illinois opened as a 7.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 51 points.

(6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET ( ABC) Illinois opened as a 7.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 51 points. Northwestern Wildcats (1-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET ( TV: ESPN 2) Point Spread: Iowa opened as an 11.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 36.5 points.

(1-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET ( ESPN 2) Iowa opened as an 11.5-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 36.5 points. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC) Point Spread: Michigan opened as a 22-point favorite according to SISportsbook.com. The over/under is 54.5 points.

Big Ten Standings (Week 9)

East Division

Michigan Ohio State Penn State Maryland Rutgers Michigan State Indiana

West Division

Illinois Purdue Nebraska Wisconsin Northwestern Iowa Minnesota

