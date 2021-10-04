Big Ten Daily: Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. Suffers Shoulder Injury, Won't Require Surgery

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was injured in the team's 24-0 loss to Penn State, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud recognized by the Big Ten and the Hoosiers lose backup running back Tim Baldwin Jr. to the transfer portal. Here's the latest from around the conference.

Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has struggled with injuries during his college career. Coach Tom Allen said Penix suffered a separated AC joint in his left shoulder during the the team's 24-0 loss to Penn State.

Surgery will not be required, but Penix's status will be week-to-week as he goes through rehabilitation.

"He will not need surgery, and he rehab process has already started,'' Allen said Monday. ''Being very transparent, there are some unknowns with the rehab process, and we don't exactly know the timetable. We believe he can heal and be productive, but time will tell.''

As a freshman, Penix tore his ACL against the Nittany Lions in 2018. Since then, he's never completed an entire season without being knocked out of the lineup due to injuries.

He worked his way back to the field and won the starting job over Peyton Ramsey in 2019, only to suffer a season-ending shoulder injury against Northwestern in November.

During the 2020 season, Penix was breakout star and led the program to five wins in its first six games. Against Maryland in December, he tore his ACL a second time and needed surgery.

Jack Tuttle is the next up, and true freshman Donaven McCulley moves into the No. 2 spot when Penix can't go.

"We have always considered Jack as a starter, and we feel confident going forward that we can play well with him as our quarterback," Allen said. "He is a very gifted athlete and a very good quarterback. I've been very impressed with his progress so far.''

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

After a week of rest due to an injured shoulder, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to the field to help the team pull off a 52-13 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Stroud posted 330 yards through the air and a career-high five touchdowns. When the Big Ten announced its weekly individual award winners, the Buckeye signal-caller was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.

Ohio State is now 4-1 on the year with a 2-0 mark in conference play.

In addition to Stroud, Illinois running back Chase Brown was named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week. Michigan linebacker David Ojabo and Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann were named co-Big Ten Defensive Players of the Week.

Minnesota punter Mark Crawford and Penn State kicker/punter Jordan Stout were the conference's co-Special Teams Players of the Week.

Indiana RB Tim Baldwin Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

The Hoosiers will be without sophomore running back Tim Baldwin Jr. after his decision to enter the transfer portal, coach Tom Allen said Monday.

Baldwin served as Stephen Carr's backup and recorded 103 rushing yards on 23 carries during Indiana's first five games. He is the second running back on the team to enter the transfer portal since the start of the season.

Running back Sampson James transferred to Purdue, but will be unable to play for the program until the 2022 season. Last year's starter, Stevie Scott III, is now playing in the NFL.

