Big Ten Daily: Kickoff Time Announced for NCAA Season Opener Between Illinois, Nebraska

Illinois and Nebraska will kick off the college football season on Aug. 28, two Big Ten programs are vying for a 2023 four-star linebacker and Kim Nagy expects a bounce-back season for Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

The Illinois football program announced the kickoff time for the first Big Ten matchup of the season against Nebraska. The two Big Ten West programs will face off on Aug. 28 at 12 p.m. CT at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, to mark the beginning of the college football season.

The Week 0 game will be featured on FOX as part of the Network's Big Noon Kickoff.

This matchup was originally set to be played in Dublin, Ireland, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Fighting Illini to earn a home game against the Cornhuskers.

Both Illinois and Nebraska are coming off of losing seasons last year. The Fighting Illini finished last in the Big Ten West with a 2-6 overall record. The Cornhuskers earned a 3-5 record, good for third.

Illinois won last season's matchup with Nebraska 41-23, but the Cornhuskers lead the all-time series 13-4-1.

Ohio State, Penn State Make Top-4 for 2023 Four-Star LB

Josiah Trotter, a 2023 four-star linebacker from St. Joseph's High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, announced his top-4 programs on Monday. Among them are two Big Ten schools in Ohio State and Penn State.

Trotter is also considering both Clemson and South Carolina.

“First off I would like to thank God, I would not be here without him,” Trotter said in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank all the coaches who have offered me to be able to play at the next level. I will be focusing on these 4 schools for the remainder of my process.”

Trotter is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker that ranks 11th at his position in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He is also the fifth-rated player in the state of Pennsylvania and the 120th overall recruit in the 2023 class.

Last season, Trotter and St. Joseph's earned a 6-0 record en route to a Class 6A State Championship victory. Trotter narrowed his list down to four after receiving a dozen total offers so far.

He also found interest from Notre Dame, Maryland, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Maryland.

Trotter is the son of Jeremiah Trotter, a third-round pick in the 1998 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

Jim Nagy Expects Big Year from Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, but the selection process is always looming on the mind of Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. He often predicts breakout candidates and rising stars that could play at the professional level.

Michigan defensive lineman Aiden Hutchinson is a player that Nagy is keeping his eye on for the 2021 college football season.

Last year, Hutchinson played in three games for the Wolverines, but he missed the final three games of the season due to injury. He recorded 15 tackles and two quarterback hurries in his short time on the field.

“One player coming off injury we expect to have a huge year is DE Aidan Hutchinson,” Nagy said in a Twitter post. “Modest production totals belie his early round talent. Would’ve been Day 2 pick had he come out last year. Twitched-up, physical, relentless & versatile.”

Before a shortened season in 2020, Hutchinson established himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the Big Ten. In 2019, he made 68 tackles, including 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks, while also breaking up six passes and forcing two fumbles.

