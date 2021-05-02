Big Ten Daily: No Michigan State Players Were Drafted in 2021

Over seven rounds of the NFL Draft, no teams selected a Michigan State prospect, breaking an 80-year streak. Ohio State tied Alabama for most 2021 draft picks, and the Michigan and Penn State basketball programs both added transfers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Michigan State football program had a player drafted to the NFL for 80 years, a streak that was the third-longest in college football history. But after the three-day, seven-round 2021 NFL Draft, it snapped.

The last time Michigan State did not have a player drafted was 1940. Only Michigan and USC had longer runs, which now spans 84 years after players represented both teams in this year's draft.

The Spartans' top prospect, cornerback Shakur Brown, went undrafted after recording a team-high five interceptions in 2020. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back also registered 25 tackles and four pass breakups.

Brown earned second-team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches. He forwent his senior season to enter the draft.

Shortly after the conclusion of the draft Saturday, Brown signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones also signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans.

Ohio State ties Alabama for most players drafted

Both Alabama and Ohio State dominated the NFL Draft, with each having 10 players selected. For the Buckeyes, it was the sixth-most players taken in a single draft class. The team had 14 selected back in 2004.

Since Nick Saben became the coach of the Crimson Tide in 2008, Alabama has 106 players drafted — the most in the nation — followed by LSU with 96 and Ohio State at 91.

Alabama and Ohio State entered the 2021 NFL Draft with the first and second-most players drafted in the past five years. The Crimson Tide had 48, while the Buckeyes had 45. One of the two programs has led all schools in total number of picks in three of the last five seasons.

DeVante' Jones chooses Michigan

Former Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante' Jones announced his commitment to the Michigan basketball program on Saturday. He selected Michigan over Texas, Texas Tech and Memphis.

Jones was the Sun Belt Player of the Year and is also looking to test the waters in the NBA. But his recent commitment and decision to maintain his eligibility means he may return for another year of college basketball with the Wolverines.

Last season, Jones averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game. With this acquisition, Michigan is now over the scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season, but forward Franz Wagner has yet to announce if he will enter the NBA Draft.

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!