Big Ten Football: How to Watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga on Thursday
Illinois kicks off Big Ten play in Week 4 when it faces off against Chattanooga on Thursday night inside Memorial Stadium. The fighting Illini are coming off a lopsided 24-3 win over the Virginia Cavaliers last week.
Running back Chase Brown recorded 20 carries for 146 yards on the ground in the victory while quarterback Tommy Devito tossed two touchdowns. The Fighting Illini defense also registered five sacks against the Cavaliers.
The team is looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season. It will be the first matchup between the two programs within the last seven years.
Saturday's Big Ten slate will start with a conference matchup between No. 4 Michigan and Maryland. No. 3 Ohio State will also play Wisconsin in the evening. Four league teams are competing in their final nonconference matchup this weekend, including Indiana.
The Hoosiers face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats for the second straight season, but this time they are on the road.
Here's how to watch Illinois play against Chatanooga and a look at the test of the Big Ten Conference matchups coming up on Saturday:
How to watch Chattanooga at Illinois
- When: Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Saturday Big Ten Games (All Times Eastern)
Penn State vs. Central Michigan
- Time: Noon | TV: Big Ten Network
No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland
- Time: Noon | TV: FOX
Read More
Michigan State vs. Minnesota
- Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana at Cincinatti
- Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN 2
Rutgers vs. Iowa
- Time: 7 p.m. | TV: FS1
Northwestern vs. Miami (OH)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic
- Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network
No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
- Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC