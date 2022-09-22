Big Ten Football: How to Watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga on Thursday

Illinois kicks off Big Ten play in Week 4 when it faces off against Chattanooga on Thursday night inside Memorial Stadium. The fighting Illini are coming off a lopsided 24-3 win over the Virginia Cavaliers last week.

Running back Chase Brown recorded 20 carries for 146 yards on the ground in the victory while quarterback Tommy Devito tossed two touchdowns. The Fighting Illini defense also registered five sacks against the Cavaliers.

The team is looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season. It will be the first matchup between the two programs within the last seven years.

Saturday's Big Ten slate will start with a conference matchup between No. 4 Michigan and Maryland. No. 3 Ohio State will also play Wisconsin in the evening. Four league teams are competing in their final nonconference matchup this weekend, including Indiana.

The Hoosiers face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats for the second straight season, but this time they are on the road.

Here's how to watch Illinois play against Chatanooga and a look at the test of the Big Ten Conference matchups coming up on Saturday:

How to watch Chattanooga at Illinois

When: Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Saturday Big Ten Games (All Times Eastern)

Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Time: Noon | TV: Big Ten Network

No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland

Time: Noon | TV: FOX

Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana at Cincinatti

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN 2

Rutgers vs. Iowa

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: FS1

Northwestern vs. Miami (OH)

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin