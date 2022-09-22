Skip to main content
Big Ten Football: How to Watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga on Thursday

Big Ten Football: How to Watch Illinois vs. Chattanooga on Thursday

Illinois kicks off the Week 4 matchups in the Big Ten with a matchup against Chattanooga. Here's how to watch the game, and a look at the conference slate on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Illinois kicks off Big Ten play in Week 4 when it faces off against Chattanooga on Thursday night inside Memorial Stadium. The fighting Illini are coming off a lopsided 24-3 win over the Virginia Cavaliers last week. 

Running back Chase Brown recorded 20 carries for 146 yards on the ground in the victory while quarterback Tommy Devito tossed two touchdowns. The Fighting Illini defense also registered five sacks against the Cavaliers. 

The team is looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season. It will be the first matchup between the two programs within the last seven years. 

Saturday's Big Ten slate will start with a conference matchup between No. 4 Michigan and Maryland. No. 3 Ohio State will also play Wisconsin in the evening. Four league teams are competing in their final nonconference matchup this weekend, including Indiana. 

The Hoosiers face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats for the second straight season, but this time they are on the road. 

Here's how to watch Illinois play against Chatanooga and a look at the test of the Big Ten Conference matchups coming up on Saturday: 

How to watch Chattanooga at Illinois

  • When: Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Saturday Big Ten Games (All Times Eastern)

Penn State vs. Central Michigan

  • Time: Noon | TV: Big Ten Network

No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland

  • Time: Noon | TV: FOX
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan State vs. Minnesota

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network 

Indiana at Cincinatti

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN 2

Rutgers vs. Iowa

  • Time: 7 p.m. | TV: FS1

Northwestern vs. Miami (OH)

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC

In This Article (2)

Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois Fighting Illini
Chattanooga Mocs
Chattanooga Mocs

Devin Mockobee vs Syracuse
Football

Purdue Walk-On Devin Mockobee Taking Advantage of Increasing Opportunity

By D.J. Fezler
Chris Barclay and Zander Horvath
Football

Purdue Running Backs Coach Chris Barclay Isn't Surprised by Zander Horvath's Early NFL Success

By D.J. Fezler
Chris Jeffeson against Syracuse
Football

'Keep Our Mouth Shut and Just Play Football': Jeff Brohm Addresses Purdue's Penalty Issue

By D.J. Fezler
Cory Trice vs Syracuse
Football

First Look at Purdue Football's Week 4 Matchup With Florida Atlantic

By D.J. Fezler
chris autman-bell
Football

Minnesota Wide Receiver Chris Autman-Bell Out For Season With Leg Injury

By D.J. Fezler
Payne Durham heart sign vs Syracuse
Football

Purdue Football Opens as Heavy Favorite for Homecoming Game Against Florida Atlantic

By D.J. Fezler
Jeff Brohm Purdue Football
Football

What Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Upcoming Matchup With Florida Atlantic

By D.J. Fezler
mershawn rice vs syracuse
Football

Purdue Receives Zero Votes in Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll, First Time This Season

By D.J. Fezler