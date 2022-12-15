Drew Brees Named Purdue Football Assistant Coach for Citrus Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski announced Thursday that former quarterback Drew Brees will return to the program to serve as an assistant coach for the team's upcoming matchup against No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a release. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program.

"This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!”

Brees spent four years with the Boilermakers from 1997 to 2000 and is the program's all-time leader in completions (1,026), attempts (1,678), yards (11,792) and touchdowns (90). As a senior, he earned the Maxwell Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding player in college football after leading Purdue to an appearance in the Rose Bowl.

After leaving West Lafayette, Brees played in the NFL for 20 years with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints. He was the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in 12 straight seasons, including an NFL-record five 5,000-yard passing seasons. He was selected to the Pro Bowl 12 times, which is a franchise record for the Saints.

Brees led the Saints to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV and was named the game's MVP. He retired as the league’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes, completions, yardage and completion percentage. He was a 15-year team captain for the Saints and led them to nine playoff appearances and seven division titles.

“Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,” Bobinski said. “For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special. He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader.

"Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We’re grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers.”

