First Look at Purdue Football's Week 3 Matchup With Syracuse

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Football (1-1, 0-1 in the Big Ten) will look to use its 56-0 drubbing of Indiana State as a springboard as the team prepares for a road matchup this week against Syracuse on Saturday.

The Orange sit a 2-0 on the year after cruising to a 48-14 victory over UConn as Junior quarterback Garrett Schrader accounted for five touchdowns. He threw for three scores and added two more on the ground.

Shrader completed 20 of his 23 passes for 287 yards to fuel the team's first 2-0 start since the 2018 season. Syracuse scored on its first seven possessions, which included a 47-yard strike to sophomore wide receiver Damien Alford.

The Orange also scored on an 18-yard pass to sophomore wideout Courtney Jackson just before halftime, which gave them a 27-7 lead over the Huskies heading into the locker room.

Syracuse went on to score three more touchdowns in the second half and had 10 different players finish the game with a catch.

The team amassed 465 yards of total offense in the contest, compared to just 202 by UConn. Sophomore running back Sean Tucker carried the ball 27 times and went for 112 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Orange accounted for eight tackles for loss, which included two sacks. The Huskies were only able to manage 10 first downs on the afternoon.

Purdue and Syracuse are scheduled to clash in the JMA Wireless Dome at noon ET. It will be just the second meeting between the two programs, with the Boilermakers coming away with the only victory.

The two teams last met on Sept. 5, 2004, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette where Purdue pounded Syracuse 51-0 to open the season. Quarterback Kyle Orton passed for 287 yards and four touchdowns in the win. By the end of the game, the offense generated 571 total yards and seven touchdowns.