Former Purdue DE Ryan Kerrigan Signs with the Philadelphia Eagles

Ryan Kerrigan played at Purdue between 2007 and 2010 before being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He leaves the Washington Football Team as the organization's all-time leader in sacks.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For 10 seasons, former Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan played for the team that drafted him. After a long stint with the Washington Football Team, he bid farewell on Monday and announced he would join the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post," Kerrigan wrote on social media. " But what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life. I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything."

Kerrigan's contract is a one-year deal with the Football Team's NFC East rival.

Before entering the NFL, Kerrigan played for the Purdue football program between 2007 and 2010. As a freshman, he appeared in 12 games and registered 18 tackles and one sack. He improved during his sophomore season and started in 11 of 12 games while posting 56 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Kerrigan was a second-team All-American selection by Rivals in his junior year. He finished with 66 tackles, 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He also earned Purdue's "Pit Bull Award" in 2009, which is awarded to the player that exemplified and displayed tenacity and tough play.

He capped his college career as a senior in 2010 by making 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. Kerrigan was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. He also won the Bill Willis Trophy given to the nation's top collegiate defensive lineman.

After a four-year college career, Kerrigan entered the 2011 NFL Draft and was selected in the first round with the 16th-overall pick. Over the next 10 seasons with the Washington Redskins — now the Washington Football Team — he posted 454 tackles, 95.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, three interceptions and three touchdowns.

Kerrigan was selected to the Pro Bowl four times so far in his career. He leaves the Washington Football Team as the organization's all-time leader in sacks.

