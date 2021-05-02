Former Purdue Football Players Sign Free Agent Deals Following NFL Draft

Former Purdue offensive lineman Grant Hermanns signed with the New York Jets while safety Tyler Coyle inked with the Dallas Cowboys.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After two Purdue football players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft this weekend, two more inked undrafted free agent contracts.

Shortly after the conclusion of the seventh round on Saturday, former Boilermakers' offensive lineman Grant Hermanns announced on twitter he'll have an opportunity to play for the New York Jets.

Hermanns played was a four-year starter for Purdue, and even while his career was dampened by injuries, he still logged 32 starts. He started all 12 games during the 2019-20 season.

With the 6-foot-7 tackle anchoring the offensive line, the Boilermakers averaged more than 390 yards per game. Hermanns was an Academic All-Big Ten selection three times in his career.

The Jets drafted USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round of the draft with the 14th pick overall. The selection serves to bolster their interior offensive line while already having starting-caliber offensive tackles Mehki Becton and George Fant on the roster.

Hermanns joins undrafted free agent offensive tackles Teton Saltes from New Mexico, Tristen Hoge from BYU and Parker Ferguson from Air Force to sign with the team. Through training camp, Hermanns will be competing for a backup role or a spot practice squad.

It'll be a difficult road ahead for Hermanns to make an NFL roster, seeing how New York already had four tackles on their active roster heading into the 2021 season before the draft.

New York Jets Undrafted Free Agent Signees

Player Position School Kenny Yeboah Tight End Ole Miss Teton Saltes Offensive Tackle New Mexico Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Edge Oregon State Milk Eifler Linebacker Illinois Michael Dwumfour Defensive Lineman Rutgers Tristen Hoge Offensive Tackle BYU Brendon White Safety Rutgers Grant Hermanns Offensive Tackle Purdue Chris Naggar Kicker SMU Jordyn Peters Safety Auburn Isaiah Dunn Cornerback Oregon State Parker Ferguson Offensive Tackle Air Force

Purdue safety Tyler Coyle also signed an undrafted free agent contract on Saturday. He is headed to Texas after inking a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Coyle played at Purdue for only one season after transferring from Connecticut. He played in three games while dealing with an injury, yet decided to forgo an additional college season to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last season, Coyle made 13 tackles and one pass deflection. He compiled 261 tackles, three interceptions, two touchdowns, 15 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in three seasons with the Huskies.

The Cowboys entered the draft with a need for depth at the safety position. However, the team drafted three cornerbacks and no safeties. As of now, Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee are the expected starters heading into training camp.

Coyle, at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds, will have a great opportunity to compete for a backup position or a role on special teams with Dallas. The Cowboys had five safeties on the active roster before the draft, and Coyle was the only undrafted signee at the position.

Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agent Signees

Player Position School Osirus Mitchell Wide Receiver Mississippi State Brenden Knox Running Back Marshall Tyler Coyle Safety Purdue Artayvious Lynn Tight End TCU Brandon Smith Wide Receiver Iowa JaQuan Hardy Running Back Tiffin Anthony Hines III Linebacker Texas A&M Brennan Eagles Wide Receiver Texas TJ Vasher Wide Receiver Texas Tech Braylon Jones Offensive Lineman Houston Nick Ralston Athlete Louisiana Nick Eubanks Tight End Michigan

Stories Related to Purdue Football

DERRICK BARNES DRAFTED: Derrick Barnes is the second Purdue player drafted this year after being selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFL Draft with the 113th overall pick. CLICK HERE

Derrick Barnes is the second Purdue player drafted this year after being selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFL Draft with the 113th overall pick. RONDALE MOORE DRAFTED: Rondale Moore was the seventh wide receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals selected the 5-foot-7 speedster in the second round with the 49th overall pick. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!