Former Purdue Football Players Sign Free Agent Deals Following NFL Draft
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After two Purdue football players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft this weekend, two more inked undrafted free agent contracts.
Shortly after the conclusion of the seventh round on Saturday, former Boilermakers' offensive lineman Grant Hermanns announced on twitter he'll have an opportunity to play for the New York Jets.
Hermanns played was a four-year starter for Purdue, and even while his career was dampened by injuries, he still logged 32 starts. He started all 12 games during the 2019-20 season.
With the 6-foot-7 tackle anchoring the offensive line, the Boilermakers averaged more than 390 yards per game. Hermanns was an Academic All-Big Ten selection three times in his career.
The Jets drafted USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round of the draft with the 14th pick overall. The selection serves to bolster their interior offensive line while already having starting-caliber offensive tackles Mehki Becton and George Fant on the roster.
Hermanns joins undrafted free agent offensive tackles Teton Saltes from New Mexico, Tristen Hoge from BYU and Parker Ferguson from Air Force to sign with the team. Through training camp, Hermanns will be competing for a backup role or a spot practice squad.
It'll be a difficult road ahead for Hermanns to make an NFL roster, seeing how New York already had four tackles on their active roster heading into the 2021 season before the draft.
New York Jets Undrafted Free Agent Signees
|Player
|Position
|School
Kenny Yeboah
Tight End
Ole Miss
Teton Saltes
Offensive Tackle
New Mexico
Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
Edge
Oregon State
Milk Eifler
Linebacker
Illinois
Michael Dwumfour
Defensive Lineman
Rutgers
Tristen Hoge
Offensive Tackle
BYU
Brendon White
Safety
Rutgers
Grant Hermanns
Offensive Tackle
Purdue
Chris Naggar
Kicker
SMU
Jordyn Peters
Safety
Auburn
Isaiah Dunn
Cornerback
Oregon State
Parker Ferguson
Offensive Tackle
Air Force
Purdue safety Tyler Coyle also signed an undrafted free agent contract on Saturday. He is headed to Texas after inking a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
Coyle played at Purdue for only one season after transferring from Connecticut. He played in three games while dealing with an injury, yet decided to forgo an additional college season to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
Last season, Coyle made 13 tackles and one pass deflection. He compiled 261 tackles, three interceptions, two touchdowns, 15 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in three seasons with the Huskies.
The Cowboys entered the draft with a need for depth at the safety position. However, the team drafted three cornerbacks and no safeties. As of now, Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee are the expected starters heading into training camp.
Coyle, at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds, will have a great opportunity to compete for a backup position or a role on special teams with Dallas. The Cowboys had five safeties on the active roster before the draft, and Coyle was the only undrafted signee at the position.
Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agent Signees
|Player
|Position
|School
Osirus Mitchell
Wide Receiver
Mississippi State
Brenden Knox
Running Back
Marshall
Tyler Coyle
Safety
Purdue
Artayvious Lynn
Tight End
TCU
Brandon Smith
Wide Receiver
Iowa
JaQuan Hardy
Running Back
Tiffin
Anthony Hines III
Linebacker
Texas A&M
Brennan Eagles
Wide Receiver
Texas
TJ Vasher
Wide Receiver
Texas Tech
Braylon Jones
Offensive Lineman
Houston
Nick Ralston
Athlete
Louisiana
Nick Eubanks
Tight End
Michigan
