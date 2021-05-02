Purdue University home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Former Purdue Football Players Sign Free Agent Deals Following NFL Draft

Former Purdue offensive lineman Grant Hermanns signed with the New York Jets while safety Tyler Coyle inked with the Dallas Cowboys.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After two Purdue football players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft this weekend, two more inked undrafted free agent contracts. 

Shortly after the conclusion of the seventh round on Saturday, former Boilermakers' offensive lineman Grant Hermanns announced on twitter he'll have an opportunity to play for the New York Jets. 

Hermanns played was a four-year starter for Purdue, and even while his career was dampened by injuries, he still logged 32 starts. He started all 12 games during the 2019-20 season. 

With the 6-foot-7 tackle anchoring the offensive line, the Boilermakers averaged more than 390 yards per game. Hermanns was an Academic All-Big Ten selection three times in his career. 

The Jets drafted USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round of the draft with the 14th pick overall. The selection serves to bolster their interior offensive line while already having starting-caliber offensive tackles Mehki Becton and George Fant on the roster. 

Hermanns joins undrafted free agent offensive tackles Teton Saltes from New Mexico, Tristen Hoge from BYU and Parker Ferguson from Air Force to sign with the team. Through training camp, Hermanns will be competing for a backup role or a spot practice squad. 

It'll be a difficult road ahead for Hermanns to make an NFL roster, seeing how New York already had four tackles on their active roster heading into the 2021 season before the draft. 

New York Jets Undrafted Free Agent Signees

PlayerPositionSchool

Kenny Yeboah 

Tight End

Ole Miss

Teton Saltes

Offensive Tackle

New Mexico

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. 

Edge

Oregon State

Milk Eifler

Linebacker

Illinois

Michael Dwumfour

Defensive Lineman

Rutgers

Tristen Hoge

Offensive Tackle

BYU

Brendon White

Safety

Rutgers

Grant Hermanns 

Offensive Tackle

Purdue

Chris Naggar 

Kicker

SMU

Jordyn Peters 

Safety

Auburn

Isaiah Dunn

Cornerback 

Oregon State

Parker Ferguson

Offensive Tackle

Air Force

Purdue safety Tyler Coyle also signed an undrafted free agent contract on Saturday. He is headed to Texas after inking a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. 

Coyle played at Purdue for only one season after transferring from Connecticut. He played in three games while dealing with an injury, yet decided to forgo an additional college season to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Last season, Coyle made 13 tackles and one pass deflection. He compiled 261 tackles, three interceptions, two touchdowns, 15 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in three seasons with the Huskies.

The Cowboys entered the draft with a need for depth at the safety position. However, the team drafted three cornerbacks and no safeties. As of now, Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee are the expected starters heading into training camp.  

Coyle, at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds, will have a great opportunity to compete for a backup position or a role on special teams with Dallas. The Cowboys had five safeties on the active roster before the draft, and Coyle was the only undrafted signee at the position. 

Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agent Signees

PlayerPositionSchool

Osirus Mitchell

Wide Receiver

Mississippi State

Brenden Knox

Running Back

Marshall

Tyler Coyle

Safety

Purdue

Artayvious Lynn

Tight End

TCU

Brandon Smith

Wide Receiver

Iowa

JaQuan Hardy

Running Back

Tiffin 

Anthony Hines III 

Linebacker

Texas A&M

Brennan Eagles

Wide Receiver

Texas

TJ Vasher

Wide Receiver

Texas Tech

Braylon Jones

Offensive Lineman

Houston

Nick Ralston

Athlete

Louisiana

Nick Eubanks

Tight End

Michigan

Stories Related to Purdue Football

  • DERRICK BARNES DRAFTED: Derrick Barnes is the second Purdue player drafted this year after being selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFL Draft with the 113th overall pick. CLICK HERE
  • RONDALE MOORE DRAFTED: Rondale Moore was the seventh wide receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals selected the 5-foot-7 speedster in the second round with the 49th overall pick. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!

TylerCoyleNFLDraft
Football

Former Purdue Football Players Sign Free Agent Deals Following NFL Draft

Shakur Brown NFL Draft
Football

Big Ten Daily: No Michigan State Players Were Drafted in 2021

DamarjheLewisPurdue
Football

Indiana Transfer Defensive Lineman Damarjhe Lewis Commits to Purdue Football

DerrickBarnesDetroitLions
Football

Detriot Lions Select Derrick Barnes in the Fourth Round of the NFL Draft

NFLDraftDay3
Football

NFL Draft Tracker: Tracking League Players on Day 3

RondaleMooreCardinalsDraft
Football

Arizona Cardinals Select Rondale Moore in Second Round of NFL Draft

Jason Mayfield NFL Draft
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 2

RondaleMooreDraftDay2
Football

Purdue WR Rondale Moore Still Available Entering Day 2 of the NFL Draft

PurdueBaseballvsIllinois4
Baseball

Purdue Baseball travels to Ohio State this Weekend