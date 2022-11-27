How to Buy Tickets for the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second straight season, coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines got the better of bitter rival Ohio State. A dominant 45-23 effort in Columbus, Ohio, paved the way for another appearance in the Big Ten Football Championship.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy held his own against Heisman Trophy candidate C.J. Stroud at Ohio Stadium, accounting for three long touchdown passes as the Wolverines surged for an impressive victory against the Buckeyes.

In place of star running back Blake Corum, sophomore Donovan Edwards carried the ball 22 times and ran for 216 yards on the ground with pair of scores. After being held to just 10 yards rushing in the first half, Michigan piled on 242 yards rushing and averaged 10.1 per carry in the second half.

The Wolverines gave up just three points to the Buckeyes after halftime and registered two interceptions in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Michigan will take on Purdue in the conference title game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Boilermakers clinched their first Big Ten West crown in program history with a 30-16 road win over their in-state rivals, the Indiana Hoosiers.

After a quiet first half of play, Purdue trailed 7-3 before mounting a strong second-half performance. Sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell orchestrated back-to-back touchdown drives to open the third quarter, and he finished with 290 yards passing to go along with two scores through the air.

Star receiver Charlie Jones — in his first rivalry matchup as a member of the Purdue football program —hauled in four receptions for a team-high 143 yards receiving, including a breakaway touchdown run of 60 yards. Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee tallied 157 total yards and crossed the goal line on a 27-yard scamper.

Next Saturday's matchup in Indianapolis is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FOX.

