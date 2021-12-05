How to Watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show

Conference championship week is in the books for the 2021 college football season, and all that's left is to see who the College Football Playoff committee selects for its final four.

Michigan routed Iowa in the Big Ten championship game, cruising to a 42-3 victory Saturday to all but clinch its spot in this year's playoff. Georgia and Alabama squared off in a battle of heavyweights for the SEC title as well, and the Crimson Tide knocked off the undefeated Bulldogs 41-24.

Oklahoma State, which needed a victory in the Big-12 championship over Baylor, was instead defeated as the Cowboys came inches short from a win. The Bears won 21-16. Cincinnati was victorious in its AAC title matchup with Houston, finishing the season with an undefeated record after a 35-20 victory.

Notre Dame is also in the playoff picture, sitting at 11-1. The College Football Playoff will unveil its final rankings at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 5.

CFP selection show channel, how to watch

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Once the College Football Playoff unveils its final four, all the matchups for the New Year's Six bowl games will be revealed. Then, the rest of the bowl games in the college football landscape will begin to fall into place.

Purdue Boilermakers Final Bowl Projections

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura:

Pinstripe Bowl vs West Virginia

Yankee Stadium (New York)

ESPN's Mark Schlabach:

Music City Bowl vs Tennessee

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs West Virginia

Chase Field (Phoenix)

