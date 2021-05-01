Indiana Transfer Defensive Lineman Damarjhe Lewis Commits to Purdue Football

Indiana defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis entered the transfer portal in April. He announced Saturday he would join Purdue for the upcoming season after not seeing playing time in 2020.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Damarjhe Lewis announced Saturday he was switching sides. After spending one season at Indiana, the defensive lineman transfer is joining Purdue football for the upcoming season.

"I'd like to thank Indian University for the opportunity and great time they have given me, but I've decided to enter my name in the transfer portal," Lewis said on social media back on April 20. "I am excited to explore new opportunities."

Lewis did not see playing time with the Hoosiers in 2020, but he was considered a three-star recruit from Griffin, Georgia, coming out of high school.

At Purdue, the 6-foot-1, 301-pound defensive end will play alongside his cousin Brandon Calloway. Before playing with the Hoosiers, Lewis had numerous offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Penn State.

Calloway, a three-star defensive back, committed to Purdue last year.

Lewis verbally committed to Auburn back in 2019 but eventually de-committed in May of that year in favor of Indiana. According to 247sports, Lewis was the No. 58 prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 56 defensive tackle prospect in the class.

As a senior at Griffin High School, he recorded 13 tackles for loss and four sacks in seven games.

Stories Related to Purdue Football

DERRICK BARNES DRAFTED: Derrick Barnes is the second Purdue player drafted this year after being selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFL Draft with the 113th overall pick. CLICK HERE

Derrick Barnes is the second Purdue player drafted this year after being selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFL Draft with the 113th overall pick. RONDALE MOORE DRAFTED: Rondale Moore was the seventh wide receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals selected the 5-foot-7 speedster in the second round with the 49th overall pick. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!