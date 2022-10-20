Jeff Brohm Gives his Final Thoughts Ahead of Purdue Football's Road Game Against Wisconsin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Coming off a 43-37 win over Nebraska last week at home, Purdue football is back on the road for a matchup with Wisconsin on Saturday. The team is playing for its first five-game winning streak since 2007 and a chance to secure bowl eligibility.

The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc.

Head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday after practice to answer questions and offer his final thoughts ahead of the game. You can see the entire interview in the video attached to this article.

"I thought our guys practiced fairly well," Brohm said. "They understand what we're up against. It's another Big Ten game against a really good opponent we haven't beaten in a long time. We've gotta look at it in real terms and understand a lot of things we've messed up in the past against them, what we can try to do better, things we gotta try to do better from this past week, and really the whole season.

"So there's a lot of things to work on. I do you think our guys want to win, but we're going to have to execute and play at a higher level this week in order to get this victory."

The Boilermakers, with a 5-2 overall record on the season that includes a 3-1 mark in Big Ten play, have not defeated the Badgers since 2003. Purdue hasn't claimed victory in the series between the two programs since a 26-23 win on the road on Oct. 18, 2003.

The team currently sits atop the Big Ten West alongside No. 18 Illinois and will be pitted against divisional foes for the next four games before ending the regular season with a matchup against in-state rival Indiana.

A win would send the team to a 4-1 mark in conference play for the first time since 2003.

"Well, it would be huge in our opinion," Brohm said. "I mean, this is a team that's really dominated us for quite a while. Really dominated us last year. Really good defense, strong running game, control the ball, normally don't beat themselves.

"So once again, trying to keep the game close, figure out a way to get a lead, make them do some things that they're not used to doing as much will be critical for us in order to find a way to win."

Related Stories:

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.