Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Honors the Late Len Dawson

Former Purdue quarterback and Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading passer Len Dawson passed away at age 87 on Wednesday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid his respects to the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee via social media.
Kansas City Chiefs legend Len Dawson passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid his respects to the franchise's all-time leading passer. 

Mahomes made the following post on Twitter shortly after Dawson's death began to circulate across social media: 

Dawson was a former Purdue quarterback and fifth overall NFL Draft pick who spent 19 seasons in professional football. He led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV where he was named Most Valuable Player. 

With Dawson leading the offense, the Chiefs were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I. 

Despite his last season being in 1975, Dawson is the Chiefs' all-time leader in passing yards (28,507), touchdowns (237), completions (2,115) and attempts (3,698). He appeared in 183 games across 14 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, which originally started as the Dallas Texans. 

Dawson's single-season mark of 30 touchdowns also stood as a franchise record until Mahomes tossed 50 touchdowns during the 2018 NFL season. It was just his second year in the league and his first at the helm of the offense for the Chiefs. 

Mahomes currently ranks third on the Chiefs' all-time list for passing yards (18,991) and is second in touchdowns (151) with just 63 games under his belt. 

The Kansas City Chiefs and Mahomes will kick off their 2022 NFL regular season schedule on Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be held inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona. 

