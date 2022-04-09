LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Spring Game at Ross-Ade Stadium in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program caps off its spring practices Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium, holding the team's first spring game since 2019. The game is scheduled for noon ET and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on scoring plays and trends. It's a huge opportunity for rotational players to put one final session on film before continuing the offseason.

Let's get things started.

12:47 p.m. ET — Purdue football honoring some of last year's seniors.

12:44 p.m. ET — Purdue's defense leads 28-0 at halftime of the team's spring game. Yanni Karlaftis comes away with a sack from his new LEO position before the break.

12:43 p.m. ET — David Bell in attendance for today's spring game.

12:39 p.m. ET — Poor pass from Aidan O'Connell on third down results in an interception by linebacker Antonio Stevens. The pick gives the Purdue defense five points and a 25-0 lead as the offense prepares for its second two-minute drill.

12:38 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell back in the game looking to lead Purdue to the end zone for the first time this afternoon.

12:36 p.m. ET — A fourth-down stop for the Purdue defense puts another three points on the board. Defense up 20-0 as the offense prepares for a pair of two-minute drills here in the second quarter.

12:33 p.m. ET — Jeff Brohm tries some more trickery, but a double reverse flea flicker results in an interception by Chris Jefferson, Austin Burton was the quarterback on the play. Purdue's defense now up 17-0 in the second quarter.

12:32 p.m. ET — Another two points for the defense as Purdue's offense can't find a rhythm on Brady Allen's first drive under center. Offense finds itself in a 12-0 deficit with under seven minutes to play in the second quarter.

12:29 p.m. ET — Brady Allen in at quarterback. His first pass is complete to Drew Biber.

12:27 p.m. ET — O'Connell misfires on a quick pass down the middle for Tyrone Tracy, and the Purdue offense is unable to reach the end zone once again. Two points were awarded to the defense on the stop, and the group has a 10-0 lead with less than 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

12:20 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell back in the lineup, and he fires a quick play behind the line of scrimmage for wide receiver Preston Terrell. But Terrell launches a deep pass to the right side of the field, and Tyrone Tracy makes an impressive catch in traffic for a big gain.

12:19 p.m. ET — Another drive stalls for the Purdue offense. The team's defense leads 8-0 with under two minutes left in the first quarter after a fourth-down stop.

12:16 p.m. ET — Purdue's offense completes its first pass of the afternoon, courtesy of Alaimo and wide receiver Collin Sullivan. The Boilermakers' offense get a first down on third and 10 to extend their drive.

12:15 p.m. ET — Sampson James picks up a first down on a short run. Michael Alaimo fires his first pass on first down, intended for freshman receiver Zion Steptoe, but it falls incomplete.

12:14 p.m. ET — Michael Alaimo in at quarterback, and he hands the ball off on two straight plays. Sampson James and Tyrone Tracy both pick up solid gains for the offense.

12:12 p.m. ET — Purdue defense holds on third down, giving the unit another two points. The Boilermakers' offense is down 5-0 with less than eight minutes to play in the first quarter.

12:10 p.m. ET – Burton's first pass is incomplete to King Doerue, but the running back picks up a first down on the ground on the very next play. Purdue's offense still has yet to complete a pass.

12:07 p.m. ET — A good start for the defense on the first drive of the spring game. A three-and-out results in three points, putting the offense in a hole in the first quarter. O'Connell comes out of the game and in comes Austin Burton at quarterback.

12:06 p.m. ET — First play from scrimmage, Aidan O'Connell has pressure up the middle and his short pass falls incomplete. King Doerue carries on second down and loses a yard.

Format

Offense (Traditional Scoring)

Touchdown: 6 points

PAT: 1 point

2-Point Conversion: 2 points

Field Goal: 3 points

Defense

Defensive Stop: 2 points

3-and-Out or 4th-Down Stop: 3 points

Turnover: 5 points

Safety: 5 points

Touchdown: 7 points

Timing

Four 15-minute quarters with a running clock. The clock will stop at four minutes in the second quarter for a pair of two-minute drills.