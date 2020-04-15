Draft Pick Countdown, No. 10: Former Boiler Matt Light Becomes a Champion

BoilermakersCountry
Editor's Note: This is the first story on our countdown of the 10-best Purdue draft picks in NFL history, starting with No. 10, Matt Light.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of Purdue's best offensive lineman became a key piece to the NFL's greatest dynasty. Matt Light protected Drew Brees during his days at Purdue and helped lead the Boilermakers to some of their most successful years in school history.

He was drafted in the second round with the 48th overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He spent his entire career protecting quarterback legend Tom Brady and was a member of a team that put together one of the greatest stretches of success in NFL history. 

What Matt Light did at Purdue

When Light wore the gold and black, he began his collegiate career as a tight end in 1996. After redshirting in 1997 to get bulked up, Purdue coach Joe Tiller moved Light to left tackle, where he started all 13 games and earned an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

The following season, in 1999, Light made 12 starts and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Light continued to improve, and in 2000 he was recognized as first-team All-Big Ten after starting 12 games. That season, Purdue won the Big Ten championship and clinched a Rose Bowl appearance.  

In the three years Light started at left tackle for the Boilermakers, he assisted the offensive line in only giving up 38 sacks, including only seven in 2000, protecting Purdue-great Brees. 

What Matt Light did in the NFL

After Light was drafted by the Patriots, he was relied upon immediately by legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick. He made 12 starts that first season for New England, including one in Super Bowl XXXVI, which the Patriots won 20-17 over the St. Louis Rams.

Light won his second and third Super Bowls in 2003 and 2004, respectively. He helped protect Brady in Super Bowl XXXVIII by being part of an offensive line that didn't give up a sack against the Carolina Panthers en route to victory. In 2004, before defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, Light started 16 games and blocked for Cory Dillion, who set a season franchise record with 1,635 rushing yards. 

Light played 11 years, all for the Patriots, and made three Pro Bowls (2006, 2007, 2010).  He also earned first-team All-Pro recognition in 2007. Light made 153 starts in career and helped the Patriots to five Super Bowl appearances. 

Light also was named to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame's 50th Anniversary Team, and All-2000s Team. 

