Mock Draft Has Rondale Moore Going to Chicago Bears With 14th Overall Pick

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue fans know all about the greatness of wide receiver and returner Rondale Moore, and his freshman year with the Boilermakers was one for the ages, one that ended with All-American honors.

His sophomore year was cut short by injury, and we have know idea what this 2020 college football season will look like because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn't stopped NFL experts from looking ahead, and they've got Moore going in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Network draft analyst Dalton Miller released his two-round 2021 NFL mock draft this week and he has Moore going to the Chicago Bears with the 14th-overall pick.

Here's his first round:

Jacksonville Jaguars — Trevor Lawrence, QB Clemson Washington Football Team — Justin Fields, QB Ohio State Cincinnati Bengals — Penei Sewell, OT Oregon Carolina Panthers — Trey Lance, QB North Dakota State Miami Dolphins — Jaylen Waddle, WR Alabama New York Giants — Patrick Surtain II, CB Alabama Detroit Lions — Micah Parsons, LB Penn State New York Jets — Ja’Marr Chase, WR LSU Arizona Cardinals — Creed Humphrey, IOL Oklahoma Las Vegas Raiders — Shaun Wade, CB Ohio State Los Angeles Chargers — Samuel Cosmi, OT Texas Atlanta Falcons — Marvin Wilson, IDL Florida State Miami Dolphins — Liam Eichenberg, OT Notre Dame Chicago Bears —Rondale Moore, WR Purdue Denver Broncos — Dillon Radunz, OT North Dakota State Cleveland Browns — Gregory Rousseau, EDGE Miami Jacksonville Jaguars — Caleb Farley, CB Virginia Tech Green Bay Packers — Rashod Bateman, WR Minnesota Tennessee Titans — Jaylen Twyman, IDL Pittsburgh Buffalo Bills — Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan New York Jets (via SEA) —Wyatt Davis, IOL Ohio State Indianapolis Colts — DeVonta Smith, WR Alabama Minnesota Vikings — Christian Barmore, IDL Alabama Philadelphia Eagles — Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State Pittsburgh Steelers — Caden Sterns, S Texas Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jayson Oweh, EDGE Penn State New England Patriots — Pat Freiermuth, TE Penn State Dallas Cowboys — Paulson Adebo, CB Stanford New Orleans Saints — Dylan Moses, LB Alabama Baltimore Ravens — Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE Oregon State San Francisco 49ers — Tyson Campbell, CB Georgia Kansas City Chiefs — Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE Wake Forest

In all, there were nine Big Ten players in the first round. Moore was the third wide receiver taken overall. There are six more Big Ten players in his second round.

Here are the second-round choices:

33. Jacksonville Jaguars — Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

34. Washington Football Team — Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

35. Cincinnati Bengals — Chris Rumph II, EDGE Duke

36. Carolina Panthers — Sage Surratt, WR Wake Forest

37. Miami Dolphins — Trey Smith, IOL Tennessee

38. New York Giants — Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

39. Detroit Lions — Jevon Holland, S Oregon

40. New York Jets — Brevin Jordan, TE Miami

41. Arizona Cardinals — Walker Little, OT Stanford

42. Las Vegas Raiders — Darius Stills, IDL West Virginia

43. Los Angeles Chargers — Asante Samuel Jr., CB Florida State

44. Atlanta Falcons — Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

45. Miami Dolphins — : Joe Tryon, EDGE Washington

46. Chicago Bears — Tamorrion Terry, WR Florida State

47. Denver Broncos — Paris Ford, S Pittsburgh

48. Cleveland Browns — Ar’Darius Washington, S TCU

49. Los Angeles Rams — DaShaun White, LB Oklahoma

50. Green Bay Packers — Alex Leatherwood, OT, Minnesota

51. Tennessee Titans — Journey Brown, RB Penn State

52. Buffalo Bills — Jaycee Horn, CB South Carolina

53. Seattle Seahawks — Daniel Faalele, OT Minnesota

54. Indianapolis Colts — Alaric Jackson, OT Iowa

55. Minnesota Vikings — Kolby Harvell-Peel, S Oklahoma State

56. Philadelphia Eagles — Tylan Wallace, WR Oklahoma State

57. Pittsburgh Steelers — Jalen Mayfield, OT Michigan

58. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Dante Stills, IDL West Virginia

59. New England Patriots — Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR USC

60. Dallas Cowboys — Deonte Brown, IOL Alabama

61. New Orleans Saints — Najee Harris, RB Alabama

62. Baltimore Ravens — Terrance Marshall Jr, WR LSU

63. San Francisco 49ers — Travis Etienne, RB Clemson

64. Kansas City Chiefs — Tyreke Johnson, CB Ohio State