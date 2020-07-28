BoilermakersCountry
Mock Draft Has Rondale Moore Going to Chicago Bears With 14th Overall Pick

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue fans know all about the greatness of wide receiver and returner Rondale Moore, and his freshman year with the Boilermakers was one for the ages, one that ended with All-American honors.

His sophomore year was cut short by injury, and we have know idea what this 2020 college football season will look like because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn't stopped NFL experts from looking ahead, and they've got Moore going in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Network draft analyst Dalton Miller released his two-round 2021 NFL mock draft this week and he has Moore going to the Chicago Bears with the 14th-overall pick.

Here's his first round:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars — Trevor Lawrence, QB Clemson
  2. Washington Football Team — Justin Fields, QB Ohio State
  3. Cincinnati Bengals — Penei Sewell, OT Oregon
  4. Carolina Panthers — Trey Lance, QB North Dakota State
  5. Miami Dolphins — Jaylen Waddle, WR Alabama
  6. New York Giants — Patrick Surtain II, CB Alabama
  7. Detroit Lions — Micah Parsons, LB Penn State
  8. New York Jets — Ja’Marr Chase, WR LSU
  9. Arizona Cardinals — Creed Humphrey, IOL Oklahoma
  10. Las Vegas Raiders — Shaun Wade, CB Ohio State
  11. Los Angeles Chargers — Samuel Cosmi, OT Texas
  12. Atlanta Falcons — Marvin Wilson, IDL Florida State
  13. Miami Dolphins — Liam Eichenberg, OT Notre Dame
  14. Chicago Bears —Rondale Moore, WR Purdue
  15. Denver Broncos — Dillon Radunz, OT North Dakota State
  16. Cleveland Browns — Gregory Rousseau, EDGE Miami
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars — Caleb Farley, CB Virginia Tech
  18. Green Bay Packers — Rashod Bateman, WR Minnesota
  19. Tennessee Titans — Jaylen Twyman, IDL Pittsburgh
  20. Buffalo Bills — Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan
  21. New York Jets (via SEA) —Wyatt Davis, IOL Ohio State
  22. Indianapolis Colts — DeVonta Smith, WR Alabama
  23. Minnesota Vikings — Christian Barmore, IDL Alabama
  24. Philadelphia Eagles — Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
  25. Pittsburgh Steelers — Caden Sterns, S Texas
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jayson Oweh, EDGE Penn State
  27. New England Patriots — Pat Freiermuth, TE Penn State
  28. Dallas Cowboys — Paulson Adebo, CB Stanford
  29. New Orleans Saints — Dylan Moses, LB Alabama
  30. Baltimore Ravens — Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE Oregon State
  31. San Francisco 49ers — Tyson Campbell, CB Georgia
  32. Kansas City Chiefs — Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE Wake Forest

In all, there were nine Big Ten players in the first round. Moore was the third wide receiver taken overall. There are six more Big Ten players in his second round.

Here are the second-round choices:

33.  Jacksonville Jaguars — Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami
34. Washington Football Team — Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
35. Cincinnati Bengals — Chris Rumph II, EDGE Duke
36. Carolina Panthers — Sage Surratt, WR Wake Forest
37. Miami Dolphins — Trey Smith, IOL Tennessee
38. New York Giants — Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
39. Detroit Lions — Jevon Holland, S Oregon
40. New York Jets — Brevin Jordan, TE Miami

41. Arizona Cardinals — Walker Little, OT Stanford
42. Las Vegas Raiders — Darius Stills, IDL West Virginia
43. Los Angeles Chargers — Asante Samuel Jr., CB Florida State
44. Atlanta Falcons — Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
45. Miami Dolphins — : Joe Tryon, EDGE Washington
46. Chicago Bears — Tamorrion Terry, WR Florida State
47. Denver Broncos — Paris Ford, S Pittsburgh
48. Cleveland Browns —  Ar’Darius Washington, S TCU

49. Los Angeles Rams — DaShaun White, LB Oklahoma
50. Green Bay Packers — Alex Leatherwood, OT, Minnesota
51. Tennessee Titans — Journey Brown, RB Penn State
52. Buffalo Bills — Jaycee Horn, CB South Carolina
53. Seattle Seahawks — Daniel Faalele, OT Minnesota
54. Indianapolis Colts — Alaric Jackson, OT Iowa
55. Minnesota Vikings —  Kolby Harvell-Peel, S Oklahoma State
56. Philadelphia Eagles — Tylan Wallace, WR Oklahoma State

57. Pittsburgh Steelers — Jalen Mayfield, OT Michigan
58. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Dante Stills, IDL West Virginia
59. New England Patriots — Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR USC
60. Dallas Cowboys — Deonte Brown, IOL Alabama
61. New Orleans Saints — Najee Harris, RB Alabama
62. Baltimore Ravens — Terrance Marshall Jr, WR LSU
63. San Francisco 49ers — Travis Etienne, RB Clemson
64. Kansas City Chiefs —  Tyreke Johnson, CB Ohio State

