    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Nebraska Running Back Rahmir Johnson Returns to Practice, set to Play Against Purdue

    Nebraska Running Back Rahmir Johnson Returns to Practice, set to Play Against Purdue

    The Cornhuskers will have redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson in the backfield Saturday. He is second on the team with 381 rushing yards and has tallied four touchdowns on the ground.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Nebraska redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson will suit up this Saturday against Purdue after going through concussion protocol, according to Joe Hudson of AllHuskers.com. He is the team's second-leading rusher behind star quarterback Adrian Martinez. 

    It was reported that Johnson practiced with the team Tuesday and will be "ready to go," as per Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held. Johnson was knocked out of the team's game against Minnesota on Oct. 16 and had a bye week to work his way back to the field. 

    The redshirt freshman back has emerged as the Cornhuskers' top option out of the backfield this season. Johnson has carried the ball 83 times for 381 yards and four touchdowns on the year. He's also added 13 catches for 175 yards and another score. 

    Purdue enters the matchup at 4-3 and 2-2 in the Big Ten, while Nebraska sits at 3-5 and 3-5 and 1-4 in conference games. The Cornhuskers are ranked at the bottom of the Big Ten West so far this season, and the Boilermakers will look to avoid dropping further in the standings with a victory at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

    As of Wednesday, Nebraska is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 52 points. The programs are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the game will be aired on ESPN2. 

    • JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS MATCHUP WITH NEBRASKA: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming road matchup against Nebraska. Here's everything he had to say, including video. CLICK HERE 

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    Rahmir Johnson
    Football

    Nebraska Running Back Rahmir Johnson Returns to Practice, set to Play Against Purdue

    just now
    Greg Goff
    Baseball

    Purdue Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

    3 hours ago
    Jeff Brohm before Wisconsin
    Football

    VIDEO: Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Previews Upcoming Matchup With Nebraska

    Oct 25, 2021
    Purdue Football s Nebraska
    Football

    POINT SPREADS: Purdue Football an Underdog on the Road Against Nebraska in Week 9

    Oct 25, 2021
    PurdueSchedule
    Football

    Purdue Boilermakers 2021 Football Schedule

    Oct 24, 2021
    Purdue sack vs Wisconsin
    Football

    No. 25 Purdue Football Doomed by Turnovers in 30-13 Loss to Wisconsin

    Oct 23, 2021
    Purdue defense vs Iowa
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Wisconsin Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Oct 23, 2021
    David Bell vs Wisconsin
    Football

    How to Watch Purdue's Game With Wisconsin on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

    Oct 23, 2021
    Zach Edey
    Basketball

    Purdue Center Zach Edey Named to Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

    Oct 22, 2021