Nebraska Running Back Rahmir Johnson Returns to Practice, set to Play Against Purdue

Nebraska redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson will suit up this Saturday against Purdue after going through concussion protocol, according to Joe Hudson of AllHuskers.com. He is the team's second-leading rusher behind star quarterback Adrian Martinez.

It was reported that Johnson practiced with the team Tuesday and will be "ready to go," as per Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held. Johnson was knocked out of the team's game against Minnesota on Oct. 16 and had a bye week to work his way back to the field.

The redshirt freshman back has emerged as the Cornhuskers' top option out of the backfield this season. Johnson has carried the ball 83 times for 381 yards and four touchdowns on the year. He's also added 13 catches for 175 yards and another score.

Purdue enters the matchup at 4-3 and 2-2 in the Big Ten, while Nebraska sits at 3-5 and 3-5 and 1-4 in conference games. The Cornhuskers are ranked at the bottom of the Big Ten West so far this season, and the Boilermakers will look to avoid dropping further in the standings with a victory at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

As of Wednesday, Nebraska is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 52 points. The programs are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the game will be aired on ESPN2.

