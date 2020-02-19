Brohm Adds Neil Callaway to Purdue's Staff as Senior Analyst

BoilermakersCountry
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purduefootball coach Jeff Brohm announced Wednesday that Neil Callaway has been added to his staff as a senior analyst, according to a release from the school.

Callaway most recently served as the offensive line coach at USC (2016-17) and previously was Brohm’s offensive line coach for two seasons at Western Kentucky (2014-15).

He was UAB’s head coach for five years (2007-11) and has been on the coaching staffs at Georgia (2001-06), Alabama (1997-2000), Houston (1993-96) and Auburn (1981-92). He was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Cougars during his stint in Houston and served as the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

Callaway has coached in 23 bowl games during his career, including five appearances in the Sugar Bowl, two in the Cotton Bowl, the Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl. He has been a part of seven Southeastern Conference Championship teams as a coach (four at Auburn, two at Georgia and one at Alabama). Callaway has been on coaching staffs that have finished in the final top 25 of the AP Poll 18 times during his career, including 10 times in the top 10.

Callaway played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Alabama as an offensive lineman, defensive lineman and linebacker from 1974-77. The Tide won three conference titles while Callaway was a player and finished No. 2 in the final AP Poll in 1977. He was named the team’s “Most Outstanding Athlete” following his senior season.

Callaway and his wife, Karen, have two sons, Russ and Clay, a daughter, Kate, and four grandchildren. Russ is an analyst for the LSU football team.

