PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 17-9 Victory Against Northwestern

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football defeated Northwestern 17-9 in its final home game of the season on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The team celebrated Senior Day before kickoff and ended its home slate with a 4-2 record.

The win for the Boilermakers gave them a winning conference record in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-98, and the program has also recorded seven wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 15 years.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for a season-low 159 yards while completing 16 of his 25 passing attempts, but two first-half touchdowns pushed Purdue to a 14-3 lead at halftime.

Northwestern was led by junior running back Evan Hull, who tallied 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 attempts, but the team struggled to have success through the air with sophomore walk-on quarterback Cole Freeman making the first start of his college football career. He went 9-for-20 for 78 yards and an interception.

The Boilermakers forced three turnovers in the second half to protect its eight-point lead. However, they failed to score any points off those takeaways.

Purdue will have a chance to earn at least a share of the Big Ten West title with a win at Indiana next week inside Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. It will advance to the conference championship with a victory and a Nebraska win at Iowa.

Photo Gallery: Purdue 14, Northwestern 9

Aidan O'Connell

© Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Deion Burks

© Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offensive Line

© Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cory Trice

© Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Sideline

© Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Payne Durham

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

TJ Sheffield

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jack Sullivan

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dylan Downing

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cory Trice

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Defense

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aidan O'Connell

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Payne Durham

© Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mitchell Fineran

© Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Payne Durham

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Austin Burton

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kobe Lewis

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aidan O'Connell

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence Johnson

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Lewis

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

