Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 17-9 Victory Against Northwestern

Purdue football found a narrow victory on Senior Day against Northwestern, finishing its home slate with a 4-2 record inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers can earn at least a share of the Big Ten West title with a victory next week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football defeated Northwestern 17-9 in its final home game of the season on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The team celebrated Senior Day before kickoff and ended its home slate with a 4-2 record. 

The win for the Boilermakers gave them a winning conference record in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-98, and the program has also recorded seven wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 15 years. 

Sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for a season-low 159 yards while completing 16 of his 25 passing attempts, but two first-half touchdowns pushed Purdue to a 14-3 lead at halftime. 

Northwestern was led by junior running back Evan Hull, who tallied 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 attempts, but the team struggled to have success through the air with sophomore walk-on quarterback Cole Freeman making the first start of his college football career. He went 9-for-20 for 78 yards and an interception. 

The Boilermakers forced three turnovers in the second half to protect its eight-point lead. However, they failed to score any points off those takeaways. 

Purdue will have a chance to earn at least a share of the Big Ten West title with a win at Indiana next week inside Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. It will advance to the conference championship with a victory and a Nebraska win at Iowa. 

Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'connell vs northwestern senior day

Deion Burks

deion burks vs northwestern

Offensive Line

Purdue O-Line vs Northwestern

Cory Trice

Cory Trice vs Northwestern

Purdue Sideline

Purdue sideline vs Northwestern

Payne Durham 

Payne Durham vs Northwestern

TJ Sheffield

TJ Sheffield vs northwestern

Jack Sullivan

Jack Sullivan vs Northwestern
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dylan Downing

Dylan Downing vs northwestern

Cory Trice

Cory Trice PD vs northwestern

Purdue Defense

purdue defense vs northwestern

Aidan O'Connell

aidan o'connell snap vs northwestern

Payne Durham

Payne Durham run vs northwestern

Mitchell Fineran

mitchell fineran vs northwestern

Payne Durham 

payne durham catch vs northwestern

Austin Burton

Austin Burton vs Northwestern

Kobe Lewis

kobe lewis run vs norhtwestern

Aidan O'Connell 

aidan o'connell walking against northwestern

Lawrence Johnson

Lawrence Johnson vs northwestern

Kobe Lewis

Kobe Lewis vs Northwestern
  • Purdue Hangs on in 17-9 Win Over Northwestern: Aidan O'Connell threw for a season-low 159 yards, but Purdue's defense forced three second-half turnovers in a win over Northwestern. A victory next week against in-state rival Indiana would give the team at least a share of the Big Ten West title. CLICK HERE 
  • Boilers Find Balance Despite Losing Hartwig, Mockobee: Purdue starters Gus Hartwig and Devin Mockobee each left the team's matchup against Northwestern due to injury. Despite their absence, the Boilermakers ran for 140 yards in a 17-9 victory. CLICK HERE 

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Kobe Lewis vs Northwestern
Football

Purdue Offense Finds Balance Without Gus Hartwig, Devin Mockobee in Win Over Northwestern

By D.J. Fezler
Aidan O'connell vs northwestern senior day
Football

Purdue Football Hangs on to Beat Northwestern 17-9 in Final Home Game of the Season

By D.J. Fezler
Jalen Graham tackle northwestern
Football

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Game Against Northwestern in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
Payne durham against Maryland
Football

Purdue's Payne Durham Looks to Leave Behind Legacy That Goes Beyond Play on the Field

By D.J. Fezler
purdue football lj vs northwestern
Football

How to Watch Purdue Football's Home Finale Against Northwestern

By D.J. Fezler
Cory Trice before Minnesota
Football

Purdue Cornerback Cory Trice Accepts Invite to 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey block vs marquette
Basketball

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Basketball's 75-70 Win Over Marquette

By D.J. Fezler
Sasha Stefanovic vs St peter's
Basketball

Former Purdue Guard Sasha Stefanovic Signs With Serbian Professional Team

By D.J. Fezler