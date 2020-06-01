BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Athletes to Return to Purdue Campus Starting on June 8

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Now that the NCAA has given the green light for athletes to begin returning to campuses across the country, Purdue has put its plan in place to slowly bring its own athletes back to school.

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski released a statement on department’s five-week strategy, which will first bring football players back for voluntary workouts starting on Monday, June 8. Athletes from men's and women's basketball, volleyball and women's soccer will follow each week from there.

“After a great deal of collaborative thought and planning for a safe and responsible return to voluntary activity, we will, on June 8th, begin a five-week phased approach to bring football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer student-athletes, coaches and staff back to campus,” Bobinski said in a statement. “In an effort to provide the most secure and healthy environment possible, a single team will be brought back each week, allowing the opportunity to adapt and adjust procedures based on any changes in guidance or circumstance.

Safety for all involved remains the top priority, Bobinski said.

“During these uncertain times, I’m proud of the way our student-athletes, coaches and staff have stayed together and found new ways to be productive and engaged,'' he said. "Our commitment remains to provide a word-class education, athletic program and student-athlete experience in a safe and healthy environment for each of our more than 500 Boilermaker student-athletes. We look forward to welcoming them all back to campus in the months ahead.”

Football players can return on June 8 with a screening process. Men's basketball players can come back on June 15, and the women's basketball team on June 22.

"In an effort to provide the most secure and healthy environment possible, a single team will be brought back each week, allowing the opportunity to adapt and adjust procedures based on any changes in guidance or circumstance," Bobinski said in his statement.

The NCAA's ban on on-campus training ends Monday (June 1), and some conferences established return dates for its member schools. The SEC set a June 8 date, and the Big 12 selected June 15. The Big Ten is letting each member school announce its own plans. 

No plans have been announced yet about how the fall football season might play out. Teams typically begin fall camp the first week of August and Purdue's first game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5 against Nebraska in Lincoln. The first home game is the following week on Sept. 12

Related articles on Purdue's return

  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Purdue president Mitch Daniels has it right in re-opening campus to students in the fall. CLICK HERE
  • PLAYERS RETURN TO DIFFERENT CAMPUS: When Purdue's athletes do start to return in June, there will be many new protocols in place. CLICK HERE
  • TWITTER: Follow all our Purdue coverage on Twitter @sports_Purdue
  • FACEBOOK: Like our Facebook page at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedPurdue
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Painter Tweets About Recent Racial Events, Pleads to Seek 'Remedy Together'

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter took to Twitter on Saturday to weigh in on the recent race-related events exploding across the country, and decrying racism in any form.

tombrew94

Purdue Catches 5-Star Recruit Harrison Ingram's Eye in More Ways Than One

Harrison Ingram, the high-flying small forward from Dallas, likes what he sees from Purdue these days as he works on narrowing down his list of schools

tombrew94

Recruiting: Purdue Offer Jalen Washington Recovering Well from ACL Tear

Gary West Side junior-to-be Jalen Washington has missed almost all of his first two high school seasons so far, but that still hasn't stopped him from receiving five-stars from recruiting services.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Why Mitch Daniels Has it Right on Re-Opening Campus in Fall

Statistics used by Purdue president Mitch Daniels says that students are at a very low risk in this COVID-19 pandemic, and he believes having students back on campus in the fall — and acting smartly — is the right next step.

tombrew94

Right or Wrong? Purdue's Jeff Brohm Ranked 8th Among Big Ten Coaches

In a ranking of Big Ten coaches, Purdue's Jeff Brohm was just outside the top half of the league's leaders, likely hurt by a disappointing 2019 season that was wrecked by injuries.

tombrew94

by

GAColtsFan

Surprise, Surprise: Purdue on List of Teams That Have Contacted Indiana Transfer Justin Smith

Justin Smith played nearly 100 games at Indiana, but he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and Purdue was one of the first teams to contact him.

tombrew94

Purdue Players Will Return to Completely Different Campus in a Few Weeks

It will be safety first when Purdue's football and basketball players start returning to campus in a few weeks, and it will never be the same again. It's "the new normal.''

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew

Haarms Fires Good Parting Shot: 'All I Have to Say is 7-0 to Indiana'

Former Purdue center Matt Haarms was on the Titus & Tate podcast on Friday and he said he had "great respect'' for Matt Painter and loved taking a shot at arch-rival Indiana.

tombrew94

Big Ten Postposes Annual Media Days Event in Chicago in July

Big Ten Media Days always has been the first event to kick off the conference's football season, but the July event for coaches, players and media won't take place this year.

tombrew94

Happy 84th Birthday to Legendary Purdue Basketball Coach Gene Keady

Gene Keady, the legendary basketball coach who patrolled the Purdue sidelines for 25 years and won six Big Ten titles, turns 84 years old on Thursday.

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew