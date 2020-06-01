Athletes to Return to Purdue Campus Starting on June 8

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Now that the NCAA has given the green light for athletes to begin returning to campuses across the country, Purdue has put its plan in place to slowly bring its own athletes back to school.

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski released a statement on department’s five-week strategy, which will first bring football players back for voluntary workouts starting on Monday, June 8. Athletes from men's and women's basketball, volleyball and women's soccer will follow each week from there.

“After a great deal of collaborative thought and planning for a safe and responsible return to voluntary activity, we will, on June 8th, begin a five-week phased approach to bring football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer student-athletes, coaches and staff back to campus,” Bobinski said in a statement. “In an effort to provide the most secure and healthy environment possible, a single team will be brought back each week, allowing the opportunity to adapt and adjust procedures based on any changes in guidance or circumstance.

Safety for all involved remains the top priority, Bobinski said.

“During these uncertain times, I’m proud of the way our student-athletes, coaches and staff have stayed together and found new ways to be productive and engaged,'' he said. "Our commitment remains to provide a word-class education, athletic program and student-athlete experience in a safe and healthy environment for each of our more than 500 Boilermaker student-athletes. We look forward to welcoming them all back to campus in the months ahead.”

Football players can return on June 8 with a screening process. Men's basketball players can come back on June 15, and the women's basketball team on June 22.

The NCAA's ban on on-campus training ends Monday (June 1), and some conferences established return dates for its member schools. The SEC set a June 8 date, and the Big 12 selected June 15. The Big Ten is letting each member school announce its own plans.

No plans have been announced yet about how the fall football season might play out. Teams typically begin fall camp the first week of August and Purdue's first game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5 against Nebraska in Lincoln. The first home game is the following week on Sept. 12

