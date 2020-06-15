BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Former Purdue Athletic Director Morgan Burke Passes Away

Brett Douglas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- On Monday morning, former Purdue athletic director Morgan Burke passed away at the age of 68. 

Burke was at the helm of the Purdue athletic department from 1993-2017. He also was a Purdue graduate, earning a degree in industrial management, while also captaining the Boilermaker swim team in 1973.

In 2017, when he retired, he said, “Few people are afforded the opportunity to serve their alma mater in a capacity such as I have for more than two decades and I look forward to continue doing so as we help our student-athletes in their quest to win championships — in the classroom, in competition and in life.” 

During Burke's tenure as the Purdue athletic director for 23 years, he worked diligently on improving athletics facilities, the success of the teams and creating an environment that cultivated learning in the classroom especially. 

Burke spearheaded the improvements of many athletics facilities at Purdue, including renovations of Mackey Arena and Ross-Ade Stadium and the rebuilds of the golf, swimming and diving and tennis facilities. In 2001, the Morgan J. Burke Aquatics Center, opened and still to this day holds his namesake. 

While Burke was athletic director, the Purdue women's basketball and golf teams both won NCAA National Championships in 1999 and 2010 respectively. The Purdue men's basketball team won three straight Big Ten titles from 1994-96 and the football team won 10 bowl games in 12 years. His legacy continues with the success of men's basketball coach Matt Painter and volleyball coach Dave Shondell, whom he hired. 

Burke is survived by his wife, Kate, and his children Joyce, Morgan Jr. and Patrick. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State's Chase Young, Wisconsin's Dana Rettke Chosen Big Ten's Top Athletes

Track and field athletes Waseem Williams and Janae Moffitt were Purdue's nominees for the prestigious awards.

tombrew94

4-Star QB Sam Jackson Flips to Purdue From Minnesota

Naperville (Ill.) Central quarterback Sam Jackson has changed his mind again, and has decided to flip from Minnesota to Purdue. He's the ninth commit in Purdue's 2021 class.

tombrew94

NCAA Prepared to Announce Fall Football Practice Calendar on Thursday

If all goes as planned, the NCAA will announce a calendar for football practice in July and August that will lead to starting Purdue's college football season on time.

tombrew94

Purdue Football Members Honor George Floyd in Solidarity

Players and coaches from the Purdue football team marched to the Tippecanoe County Courthouse to honor George Floyd.

Brett Douglas

Big Ten Commissioner Creates Anti-Racism Coalition: 'We Must Listen to Our Young People'

New Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren spent 15 years in Minneapolis before moving to Chicago. As a black man with a family, he wants to see change, and is leading that crusade with the creation of an Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coaliton created by the league.

tombrew94

Athletes to Return to Purdue Campus Starting on June 8

Purdue officials plan to use a phased approach to bringing athletes back to campus over a five-week period, using small schools to be better able to adjust on the fly if necessary.

tombrew94

Painter Tweets About Recent Racial Events, Pleads to Seek 'Remedy Together'

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter took to Twitter on Saturday to weigh in on the recent race-related events exploding across the country, and decrying racism in any form.

tombrew94

Purdue Catches 5-Star Recruit Harrison Ingram's Eye in More Ways Than One

Harrison Ingram, the high-flying small forward from Dallas, likes what he sees from Purdue these days as he works on narrowing down his list of schools

tombrew94

Purdue Players Will Return to Completely Different Campus in a Few Weeks

It will be safety first when Purdue's football and basketball players start returning to campus in a few weeks, and it will never be the same again. It's "the new normal.''

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew

Purdue's Safeties Prepared to Bring the Noise This Spring

Purdue Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco has a plan for the secondary, and it might be louder than you're expecting.

JD Arland

by

thomasbrew