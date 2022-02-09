Purdue's George Karlaftis, David Bell Invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NFL released a list of college student-athletes that were invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. Purdue juniors George Karlaftis and David Bell were among 324 prospects invited to attend the combine, which will take place from March 1-7 in Indianapolis.

Michigan and Penn State were tied with the most representation in the conference as both programs had eight invited players. Ohio State followed closely behind with seven.

Purdue's two players were tied with Maryland and Rutgers. Northwestern was the only Big Ten program to not have a student-athlete invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

In three seasons with the Boilermakers, Karlaftis recorded 97 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He also logged six pass deflections, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

In the same span, Bell caught 232 passes for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career with Purdue. Both players came to West Lafayette as four-star recruits in the class of 2019.

Here's a look at all the Big Ten players invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine:

Illinois (4)

Jake Hansen, LB

Blake Hayes, P

Kerby Joseph, DB

Vederian Lowe, OL

Indiana (3)

Ty Fryfogle, WR

Peyton Hendershot, TE

Micah McFadden, LB

Iowa (3)

Dane Belton, DB

Tyler Goodson, RB

Tyler Linderbaum, OL

Maryland (2)

Nick Cross, DB

Chig Okonkwo, TE

Michigan (8)

Vincent Gray, DB

Hassan Haskins, RB

Dax Hill, DB

Chris Hinton, DL

Aidan Hutchinson, DL

David Ojabo, DL

Josh Ross, LB

Andrew Stueber, OL

Michigan State (3)

Connor Heyward, TE

Jalen Nailor, WR

Kenny Walker III, RB

Minnesota (4)

Blaise Andries, OL

Daniel Faalele, OL

Boye Mafe, LB

Esezi Otomewo, DL

Nebraska. (4)

Austin Allen, TE

JoJo Domann, LB

Cam Jurgens, OL

Cam Taylor-Britt, DB

Ohio State (7)

Haskell Garrett, DL

Thayer Munford Jr., OL

Chris Olave, WR

Nick Petit-Frere, OL

Jeremy Ruckert, TE

Tyreke Smith, DL

Garrett Wilson, WR

Penn State (8)

Jaquan Brisker, DB

Tariq Castro-Fields, DB

Jahan Dotson, WR

Arnold Ebiketie, DL

Jesse Luketa, DL

Brandon Smith, LB

Jordan Stout, P

Rasheed Walker, OL

Purdue (2)

David Bell , WR

, WR George Karlaftis, DL

Rutgers (2)

Bo Melton, WR

Isaih Pacheco, RB

Wisconsin (4)

Logan Bruss, OL

Leo Chenal, LB

Jake Ferguson, TE

Jack Sanborn, LB

