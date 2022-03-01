Skip to main content

Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Discusses First Day of 2022 Spring Practice

Purdue football completed its first day of the 2022 spring practices Monday, and head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss his thoughts and what to expect moving forward.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program kicked off its slate of spring practices Monday, and head coach Jeff Brohm spoke with the media to discuss a variety of topics. 

"I like our day one practice, I thought our guys came ready to go," Brohm said. "They've been working hard to come out here and improve their ability, their knowledge of the system, and showcase that they can come out and play. 

"We have a lot of new faces and guys out here that maybe haven't played as much. I think they're eager to prove their worth. They came out with a good attitude, they practiced hard, and we're on to day two." 

To listen to everything Brohm had to say after the first day of practice, take a look at the featured video above. Here's a look at the entire 2022 spring practice schedule, which includes three more practices that will be open to the public: 

Read More

Purdue Football 2022 Spring Practice Schedule

  • Monday, Feb. 28: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public
  • Wednesday, March 2: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public
  • Friday, March 4: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public
  • Monday, March 7: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public
  • Wednesday, March 9
  • March 14-19: Spring Break
  • Monday, March 21
  • Wednesday, March 23
  • Friday, March 25
  • Saturday, March 26
  • Monday, March 28
  • Wednesday, March 30
  • Friday, April 1
  • Monday, April 4
  • Wednesday, April 6
  • Saturday, April 9: Noon ET, Spring Game at Ross-Ade Stadium

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

WisconsinBradDavisonPurdueTrevionWilliams
Basketball

Wisconsin's Brad Davison: 'We Know How to Finish Games'

By Tom Brew
3 minutes ago
Jeff Brohm agaisnt Tennessee
Football

Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Discusses First Day of 2022 Spring Practice

By D.J. Fezler
7 minutes ago
Trevion Williams vs Michigan State
Basketball

Purdue Drops to No. 8 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

By D.J. Fezler
18 hours ago
Fatts Russell vs Ohio Sttae
Basketball

Big Ten Roundup: Maryland Basketball Upsets No. 22 Ohio State

By D.J. Fezler
21 hours ago
Zach Edey vs Michigan State
Basketball

Purdue Among Seven Top-10 Teams to Lose on Same Day, First Time in College Basketball History

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 27, 2022
Johnny Davis vs Rutgers
Basketball

Big Ten Roundup: Wisconsin Basketball Moves into First Place With Victory Over Rutgers

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 27, 2022
Carsen Edwards Purdue
Basketball

Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 27, 2022
Tom Izzo vs Purdue
Basketball

Purdue Coach Matt Painter Reacts to Tom Izzo Tying Bob Knight for Most Wins at a Big Ten School

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 26, 2022
Jaden Ivey vs Michigan State
Basketball

Turnovers Derail No. 4 Purdue Basketball in 68-65 Road Loss to Michigan State

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 26, 2022