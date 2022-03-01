Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Discusses First Day of 2022 Spring Practice

Purdue football completed its first day of the 2022 spring practices Monday, and head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss his thoughts and what to expect moving forward.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program kicked off its slate of spring practices Monday, and head coach Jeff Brohm spoke with the media to discuss a variety of topics.

"I like our day one practice, I thought our guys came ready to go," Brohm said. "They've been working hard to come out here and improve their ability, their knowledge of the system, and showcase that they can come out and play.

"We have a lot of new faces and guys out here that maybe haven't played as much. I think they're eager to prove their worth. They came out with a good attitude, they practiced hard, and we're on to day two."

To listen to everything Brohm had to say after the first day of practice, take a look at the featured video above. Here's a look at the entire 2022 spring practice schedule, which includes three more practices that will be open to the public:

Monday, Feb. 28: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public

Wednesday, March 2: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public

Friday, March 4: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public

Monday, March 7: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public

Wednesday, March 9

March 14-19: Spring Break

Monday, March 21

Wednesday, March 23

Friday, March 25

Saturday, March 26

Monday, March 28

Wednesday, March 30

Friday, April 1

Monday, April 4

Wednesday, April 6

Saturday, April 9: Noon ET, Spring Game at Ross-Ade Stadium

