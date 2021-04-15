Purdue's Moore, Hermanns, Thieneman named to 2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society

All three Boilermakers were present at the team's Pro Day on March 23 and will await the NFL Draft starting on April 29.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced the members of the 2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday. Representing Purdue was sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore, fifth-year senior offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and fifth-year senior safety Brennan Thieneman.

Members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society are nominated by their respective programs and must meet the following criteria:

Completed their final year of playing eligibility in Fall 2020 or Spring 2021;

Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.

Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale);

Met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements; and

Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020-21 season.

All three players honored by the NFF graduated before the conclusion of their playing eligibility. In just two and a half years, Moore was able to earn his Purdue degree in selling and sales management.

Hermanns studied industrial management as a Boilermaker while Thieneman majored in construction engineering.

Each athlete participated in Purdue's Pro Day on March 23 and will prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, which begins on April 29.

Rondale Moore, sophomore wide receiver

In three games last season, Moore caught 35 passes for 270 yards while also handling three carries for 20 yards and a score. During his career with the Boilermakers, he caught 178 passes for 1,915 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Brennan Thieneman, fifth-year safety

In 2020, Thieneman recorded 33 total tackles — including 25 solo —and one pass deflection. In four years at Purdue, he tallied 116 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Grant Hermanns, fifth-year offensive lineman

Hermanns played in 32 games during his career at Purdue, including five last year. Behind their offensive line, the Boilermakers led the Big Ten conference with 309 passing yards per game.