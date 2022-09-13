Payne Durham to join Boilers Live Wednesday at Mad Mushroom

In the third episode of Boilers Live this Wednesday Purdue tight end Payne Durham will join the crew at 7 PM ET. Durham is a preseason candidate for the Mackey Award, which goes to the nation's best at his position

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — We are going to have a lively, informative and fun Boilers Live! with a key part of Purdue's offense this Wednesday night. As the team heads towards an important non conference game, we are going to talk with the senior tight end about the impressive 56-0 win over Indiana State. What does he think about the way the offense is coming together with all the new weapons in the fold? Coach Jeff Brohm has made it clear Payne will be an integral part of the offense as the Boilermakers continue this season of high expectations and goals! What are his personal expectations in his role of blocking and receiving?

Payne has gone from high school lacrosse standout to football as a 12th grader, who is now candidate for the Mackey Award, which goes to the nation's top tight end. His backstory in Suwanee, Georgia is very interesting so we will learn more about his journey to West Lafayette. We'll talk with him about his career so far, including that amazing touchdown play against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl!

Going into the season Payne made a (fun) major decision regarding his hair style! We will get the latest on that style move. We will ask him about his studies, including a degree in Selling and Sales Mgt and now going after a Masters in Leadership and Innovation. What are his future goals in life? Longtime northern Indiana broadcaster Charlie Adams will handle the interview. Adams, who covered his first Purdue football game back in 1988, has followed the Boilers program for over three decades.

Payne Durham will be on Boilers Live Wednesday at Mad Mushroom © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week's Boilers Live! With King Doerue

Boilers Live! on Facebook

On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE

Boilers Live! on Twitter

On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE

Boilers Live! on YouTube