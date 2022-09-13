Payne Durham to join Boilers Live Wednesday at Mad Mushroom
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — We are going to have a lively, informative and fun Boilers Live! with a key part of Purdue's offense this Wednesday night. As the team heads towards an important non conference game, we are going to talk with the senior tight end about the impressive 56-0 win over Indiana State. What does he think about the way the offense is coming together with all the new weapons in the fold? Coach Jeff Brohm has made it clear Payne will be an integral part of the offense as the Boilermakers continue this season of high expectations and goals! What are his personal expectations in his role of blocking and receiving?
Payne has gone from high school lacrosse standout to football as a 12th grader, who is now candidate for the Mackey Award, which goes to the nation's top tight end. His backstory in Suwanee, Georgia is very interesting so we will learn more about his journey to West Lafayette. We'll talk with him about his career so far, including that amazing touchdown play against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl!
Going into the season Payne made a (fun) major decision regarding his hair style! We will get the latest on that style move. We will ask him about his studies, including a degree in Selling and Sales Mgt and now going after a Masters in Leadership and Innovation. What are his future goals in life? Longtime northern Indiana broadcaster Charlie Adams will handle the interview. Adams, who covered his first Purdue football game back in 1988, has followed the Boilers program for over three decades.
