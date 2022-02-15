Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Announces Coaching Staff Additions Ahead of 2022 Football Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm officially announced four new additions to the program's assistant coaching staff on Tuesday.

The new hires include linebackers coach David Elson, wide receivers coach Garrick McGee, tight ends and assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wallace and cornerbacks coach Ashton Youboty.

"We're excited to have this group of coaches join our staff," Brohm said in a release. "All four of them provide a wealth of experience that will help keep our positive momentum going here at Purdue. We are looking forward to getting them in the office and on the field to coach our guys beginning this spring."

Both Elson and Wallace already have familiarity with the program. Elson, who spent one season as the team's defensive quality control coach in 2021, has seven years experience as the head coach of Western Kentucky and has spent several stints as a defensive coordinator throughout his career.

Elson's coaching destinations have included Marion, Ball State, Western Illinois and Southern Illinois alongside Western Kentucky.

"Joining our staff before the beginning of last season, David made an immediate impact as a quality control coach," Brohm said of Elson. "With his experience as a defensive coordinator and the relationship he has built with our players, I know he will do a great job coaching our linebackers."

Wallace finished his fifth season under Brohm within the Boilermakers' staff, serving as an offensive and special teams assistant. He came to Purdue in 2017 after spending one season as the tight ends coach at Austin Peay.

Wallace also spent three seasons as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky, where he mentored the team's tight ends under Brohm in 2014 and 2015 and the offensive line in 2013.

"Ryan has been on our staff since we arrived at Purdue, working in a variety of roles for us,' Brohm said of Wallace," He has a proven track record of developing tight ends to become an important piece of the offense. Ryan deserves this promotion to be our tight ends coach, while also helping coach our offensive line."

One of the newcomers to the Purdue staff, McGee joins the program with 26 seasons of coaching experience. He has served six seasons during his career as a wide receivers coach at various stops.

McGee also has experience as a head coach at UAB and multiple stints as an offensive coordinator at the college level.

"Having worked with Garrick in the past, I know the type of coach and person he is, which makes him a great fit for our program," Brohm said of McGee. "His years of experience coaching both quarterbacks and wide receivers bridges a connection between the two positions to make sure our guys are on the same page. He is a leader, a great addition to our staff."

Rounding out the offseason additions is Youboty, a former NFL cornerback out of Ohio State. He spent the last two years coaching the cornerbacks at Youngstown State.

Youboty Was a First Team All-Big Ten selection as a player in 2005 and was a third-round NFL draft pick by the Buffalo Bills. During his professional career, he played in 49 games that featured 12 starts.

"Ashton knows Big Ten Football, having had a successful playing career that led him to the NFL," Brohm said of Youboty. "I can tell he has a passion for coaching and enjoys teaching the next generation what he learned as a player himself. He is a bright young coach that will help our defense succeed."

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!