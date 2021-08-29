Purdue Football 2021 Position Breakdown: Boilermakers Have Their Quarterback

After a quarterback battle during fall camp, junior Jack Plummer was named the starter for Purdue football. There's plenty of talent behind him this season as the Boilermakers search for consistency at the position.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As we get set for Purdue football's 2021 season opener against Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 4, we'll be breaking down every position group on the roster.

First and foremost is a look at the Boilermakers' quarterbacks. Four players were locked in a position battle during fall camp, and only one could come out on top. However, the team won't shy away from utilizing multiple signal-callers if need be.

Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses at the quarterback position in an offense that has dominated the passing game in the Big Ten over the past few seasons.

Jack Plummer, Junior

Career Stats

Games: 10

Passing Attempts: 365

Completions: 232

Passing Yards: 2,541

Passing Touchdowns: 19

Interceptions: 10

Rushing Attempts: 78

Rushing Yards: 77

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

2020 Stats

Games: 3

Passing Attempts: 124

Completions: 88

Passing Yards: 938

Passing Touchdowns: 8

Interceptions: 2

Rushing Attempts: 16

Rushing Yards: 21

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

The Skinny: Coach Jeff Brohm and the Purdue football program decided junior quarterback Jack Plummer gave the team the best chance to win. Brohm said the preseason quarterback competition was close, but in the end, Plummer had the edge.

"I think he's earned it. He worked extremely hard, and he's got great leadership skills," Brohm said of Plummer. "He wants to win, he wants to put in the work, his teammates respect him."

Plummer has the experience, having played in 10 games for Purdue in the last two seasons, including nine starts. But a career record of 2-7 in his starts under center poses a problem that the Boilermakers will look to fix in 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller had more games under his belt than UCLA transfer senior Austin Burton and redshirt freshman Michael Alaimo, and he also had an edge over fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell because of his athleticism.

Plummer has 77 rushing yards and one score during his college career. His mobility will play a factor as the Boilermakers look to improve a rushing attack that ranked dead last in the Big Ten during the 2020 season.

The team averaged a measly 81.5 yards on the ground per game while passing for a conference-leading 309 yards per contest.

"He gives us some athleticism as well, which he has to utilize when he's out there," Brohm said. "Whether it's a designed run or whether a scramble has to happen to get some yards or buy some time to make a play. Making good decisions and leading the team for scores is the most important thing, but he's had a good camp."

Plummer has the nod for Purdue's season opener against Oregon State, but a poor performance or injury could mean another player takes over for the year.

Aidan O'Connell, Fifth-Year Senior

Career Stats

Games: 9

Passing Attempts: 300

Completions: 191

Passing Yards: 2,017

Passing Touchdowns: 15

Interceptions: 6

Rushing Attempts: 27

Rushing Yards: -73

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

2020 Stats

Games: 3

Passing Attempts: 136

Completions: 88

Passing Yards: 916

Passing Touchdowns: 7

Interceptions: 2

Rushing Attempts: 12

Rushing Yards: -64

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

The Skinny: O'Connell beat out Plummer before the start of the 2020 season and had Purdue sitting at a 2-1 record in his three starts. But a foot injury caused him to have season-ending surgery, allowing Plummer to step in without missing a beat.

The fifth-year senior has completed 63.7% of his passing attempts during his career and rarely makes throws that result in an interception. But despite showing incredible touch and accuracy at the position, he was unable to retake the starting job during preseason camp.

"This is what have you done lately business," O'Connell said during fall camp. "So you got to do it every day. And you're gonna have bad days, you're gonna have good days, but yesterday's forgotten. We're focused on today and then the next day after that."

A big factor in Plummer earning the starting job was his ability to move in the pocket. O'Connell has lost 77 yards trying to run the ball in nine games with the Boilermakers. And with an added emphasis on running the football within the program, he'll have to sit back and watch for the time being.

O'Connell knows what he's capable of, and it just so happens that tucking the ball and getting up the field isn't one of his strong suits.

"I think I know my strengths well. I'm not under the impression that I'm gonna beat anyone with my athleticism," O'Connell said during fall camp. "But I try to do what I do, as good as I can."

However, O'Connell is a capable backup with enough game experience to step in whenever needed. He's been with the program since walking on in 2017.

Austin Burton, Senior

Career Stats

Games: 6 (all with UCLA)

Passing Attempts: 64

Completions: 33

Passing Yards: 365

Passing Touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 0

Rushing Attempts: 23

Rushing Yards: 100

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

2020 Stats

Games: 6

Passing Attempts: 64

Completions: 33

Passing Yards: 365

Passing Touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 0

Rushing Attempts: 23

Rushing Yards: 100

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

The Skinny: Austin Burton was firmly in the running for the starting quarterback spot during fall camp. After transferring from UCLA and having a season to sit back and learn the playbook, he impressed his coaches.

"It's night and day, and he worked his butt off last year to learn it as fast as he could," Purdue quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said of Burton during fall camp. "He got here right when camp started last year, so especially in an offense like ours that is complex, that's high verbiage, it's tough."

Burton is the most athletic quarterback in the room, having rushed for 100 yards on 23 attempts in six game appearances at UCLA. Brohm has indicated that there will be packages installed in the offense that caters to each quarterback's strengths, meaning the Boilermakers might deploy Burton in wildcat-style formations.

While he is a threatening runner, he also shows solid throwing mechanics. Burton completed 68.8% of his throws at UCLA and didn't throw an interception in 64 attempts.

Burton only has one start under his belt, which was his downfall in the quarterback race during fall camp. He'll be a quality backup that Purdue can turn to should the program need to.

Michael Alaimo, Redshirt Freshman

Career Stats

Has not played.

2020 Stats

Did not play.

The Skinny: Alaimo may very well be at the helm of the offense in the future for Purdue football, but it's unlikely the redshirt freshman will see game action this season.

Brohm said Alaimo made great strides during the spring and summer practices before being thrust into the team's quarterback competition. He has a strong arm, but a toe issue halted some of his progress at the tail end of fall camp.

It'll be another season of learning for Alaimo after not playing in 2020, which isn't a bad thing. He'll look to develop into a potential starter down the line.

"We feel good that that position has worked hard, it has improved," Brohm said. "Obviously, you have to prove it in the game, but I think they know that if their opportunity comes it's going to be up to them to go out there and be prepared to be ready to go and prove that you can execute and help your team score.

"But I do think that all of our quarterbacks are great young men. They get along well and respect each other and want to help the team win. And that's exactly what we need."

