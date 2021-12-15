National Signing Day: Follow Purdue Football's 2022 Recruiting Activity

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football looks to build on a successful 2021 season by bringing in a solid recruiting class. Players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday, the first of a three-day December signing period.

The Boilermakers, after earning its first eight-win regular-season record since 2006, are expected to ink 20 players in the 2022 recruiting class, headlined by four-star prospects Brady Allen and Joe Strickland.

Purdue is outside of Sports Illustrated top-25 rankings, but it checks in at No. 25 in the 247Sports composite and No. 23 on the Rivals.com site. Here's a look at every player that has signed so far for the Boilermakers:

Roman Pitre, Linebacker

Hometown (School): Baton Rouge, La. (University Lab)

Baton Rouge, La. (University Lab) Height/Weight: 6-5/215

6-5/215 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Roman Pitre joins Purdue after holding offers from Baylor, Arizona State and Colorado, among others.

Kentrell Marks, Running Back

Hometown (School): Cleveland, Ohio (Valley Forge)

Cleveland, Ohio (Valley Forge) Height/Weight: 6-1/180

6-1/180 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Kentrell Marks was a 2020 Great Lakes Conference player of the year, rushing for 1,470 yards and 23 touchdowns in eight games. He held offers from Iowa State, Michigan State and Cincinnati, among others.

Terrance Thomas, Running Back

Hometown (School): Youngstown, Ohio (Boardman)

Youngstown, Ohio (Boardman) Height/Weight: 5-11/185

5-11/185 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Terrance Thomas, listed as an athlete in the recruiting class, chose Purdue over Boston College and several other offers. He also has the ability to play cornerback on defense.

Jordan Buchanan, Safety

Hometown (School): Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett)

Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) Height/Weight : 6-1/165

: 6-1/165 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Jordan Buchanan picked Purdue over offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh and LSU. He is the son of former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Ray Buchanan, who played with Jeff Brohm at Louisville.

Curtis Deville Jr., Wide Receiver

Hometown (School): Iowa, La. (Iowa)

Iowa, La. (Iowa) Height/Weight: 6-1/180

6-1/180 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Curtis Deville Jr. was a three-sport athlete that also participated in basketball and track. The wide receiver was third in the high jump event at the 2021 Louisiana 3A state track and field meet.

Joseph Jefferson II, Safety

Hometown (School): Indianapolis, Ind. (Pike)

Indianapolis, Ind. (Pike) Height/Weight: 6-1/187

6-1/187 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Joseph Jefferson II was a player who strongly considered playing at Utah and Western Kentucky, but chose Purdue in the end. He recorded 75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four interceptions and forced fumble in his senior season.

Brady Allen, Quarterback

Hometown (School): For Branch, Ind. (Gibson Southern)

For Branch, Ind. (Gibson Southern) Height/Weight: 6-5/210

6-5/210 Rating: 4-star

4-star Note: Brady Allen loed Gibson Souther to a Class 3A state championship victory over Brebeuf Jesuit. He is a finalist for the Indiana Mr. Football after throwing for 4,253 yards, 58 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He set a state record for throwing 149 passing touchdowns in his high school career.

Zion Steptoe, Wide Receiver

Hometown (School): Frisco, Texas (Memorial)

Frisco, Texas (Memorial) Height/Weight: 6-0/170

6-0/170 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Zion Steptoe flipped to Purdue after previously being committed to Utah. He has great speed and was a member of the track and field team.

Nic Caraway, Defensive Lineman

Hometown (School): Bryan, Texas (Bryan)

Bryan, Texas (Bryan) Height/Weight: 6-3/240

6-3/240 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Nic Caraway will play in this year's All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Purdue was among 12 programs to extend an offer.

JP Deeter, Defensive Lineman

Hometown (School): Manvel, Texas (Manvel)

Manvel, Texas (Manvel) Height/Weight: 6-4/265

6-4/265 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: JP Deeter held nearly 20 offers, including opportunities from Memphis, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State. Purdue will be without defensive end George Karlaftis next season as he heads to the NFL Draft.

Malachi Preciado, Interior Offensive Lineman

Hometown (School): New Orleans, La. (Warren Easton)

New Orleans, La. (Warren Easton) Height/Weight: 6-2/265

6-2/265 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Malachi Preciado, who earned All-District honors, is expected to play center at the college level. He had offers from several schools, including a number of Ivy League programs.

Mo Omonode, Defensive Lineman

Hometown (School): West Lafayette, Ind. (West Lafayette)

West Lafayette, Ind. (West Lafayette) Height/Weight: 6-1/260

6-1/260 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Mo Omonode is staying home in West Lafayette after signing his national letter of intent to play for Purdue. George and Yanni Karlaftis have both come from their hometown high school to play for the Boilermakers in recent years, and Omonode becomes another player on that list.

Charlie Kenrich, Tight End

Hometown (School): Middletown, Ohio (Lakota East)

Middletown, Ohio (Lakota East) Height/Weight: 6-4/220

6-4/220 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: An all-around player at Lakota East, Charlie Kenrich recorded 83 rushing attempts for 492 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. He also caught 15 passes for 239 yards and two scores.

Joe Strickland, Defensive Lineman

Hometown (School): Indianapolis, Ind. (Brebeuf Jesuit)

Indianapolis, Ind. (Brebeuf Jesuit) Height/Weight: 6-4/250

6-4/250 Rating: 4-star

4-star Note: Joe Strickland helped lead Brebeuf Jesuit to a Class 3A state championship appearance this season. Against future Purdue teammate and roommate Brady allen, Strickland recorded five tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in the title game. One of his quarterback takedowns went for a safety. He chose to play at Purdue over Indiana and Stanford.

Max Klare, Tight End

Hometown (School): Cincinnati, Ohio (St. Xavier)

Cincinnati, Ohio (St. Xavier) Height/Weight: 6-4/225

6-4/225 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Max Klare joined Charlie Kenrich as one of two tight ends in the 2022 class at Purdue. Klare flipped his commitment to the Boilermakers after being committed to Duke.

Vince Carpenter, Offensive Tackle

Hometown (School): Little Silver, N.J. (Red Bank Catholic)

Little Silver, N.J. (Red Bank Catholic) Height/Weight: 6-5/275

6-5/275 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Vince Carpenter is a former basketball player who had 15 total offers out of high school.

Cross Watson, Offensive Tackle

Hometown (School): Portage, Mi. (Portage Central)

Portage, Mi. (Portage Central) Height/Weight: 6-5/270

6-5/270 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Another long, athletic tackle that boasted offers from Air Force, Buffalo, Western Michigan and more. He is one of several offensive tackles in the 2022 signing class.

Andre Oben, Offensive Tackle

Hometown (School): Jersey City, N.J,. (St. Peter's Prep)

Jersey City, N.J,. (St. Peter's Prep) Height/Weight: 6-4/280

6-4/280 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Andre Oben was originally slated to play offensive guard out of high school, but is now listed as an offensive tackle. He had offers from Syracuse, UConn, Temple and several Ivy League programs, among others.

Domanick Moon, Linebacker

Hometown (School): Fort Wayne, Ind. (R Nelson Snider)

Fort Wayne, Ind. (R Nelson Snider) Height/Weight: 6-2/218

6-2/218 Rating: 3-star

3-star Note: Domanick Moon is an in-state recruit that chose Purdue over Cincinnati, Syracuse and others. He also had interest from Indiana and several other Big Ten programs.

