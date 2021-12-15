Publish date:
National Signing Day: Follow Purdue Football's 2022 Recruiting Activity
Jeff Brohm and the Purdue football program is ready to welcome the 2022 recruiting class Wednesday on National Signing Day. Here are all the players signing their national letters of intent, with biographies on each player in the class.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football looks to build on a successful 2021 season by bringing in a solid recruiting class. Players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday, the first of a three-day December signing period.
The Boilermakers, after earning its first eight-win regular-season record since 2006, are expected to ink 20 players in the 2022 recruiting class, headlined by four-star prospects Brady Allen and Joe Strickland.
Purdue is outside of Sports Illustrated top-25 rankings, but it checks in at No. 25 in the 247Sports composite and No. 23 on the Rivals.com site. Here's a look at every player that has signed so far for the Boilermakers:
Purdue Football 2022 Recruiting Class
Roman Pitre, Linebacker
- Hometown (School): Baton Rouge, La. (University Lab)
- Height/Weight: 6-5/215
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Roman Pitre joins Purdue after holding offers from Baylor, Arizona State and Colorado, among others.
Kentrell Marks, Running Back
- Hometown (School): Cleveland, Ohio (Valley Forge)
- Height/Weight: 6-1/180
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Kentrell Marks was a 2020 Great Lakes Conference player of the year, rushing for 1,470 yards and 23 touchdowns in eight games. He held offers from Iowa State, Michigan State and Cincinnati, among others.
Terrance Thomas, Running Back
- Hometown (School): Youngstown, Ohio (Boardman)
- Height/Weight: 5-11/185
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Terrance Thomas, listed as an athlete in the recruiting class, chose Purdue over Boston College and several other offers. He also has the ability to play cornerback on defense.
Jordan Buchanan, Safety
- Hometown (School): Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett)
- Height/Weight: 6-1/165
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Jordan Buchanan picked Purdue over offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh and LSU. He is the son of former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Ray Buchanan, who played with Jeff Brohm at Louisville.
Curtis Deville Jr., Wide Receiver
- Hometown (School): Iowa, La. (Iowa)
- Height/Weight: 6-1/180
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Curtis Deville Jr. was a three-sport athlete that also participated in basketball and track. The wide receiver was third in the high jump event at the 2021 Louisiana 3A state track and field meet.
Joseph Jefferson II, Safety
- Hometown (School): Indianapolis, Ind. (Pike)
- Height/Weight: 6-1/187
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Joseph Jefferson II was a player who strongly considered playing at Utah and Western Kentucky, but chose Purdue in the end. He recorded 75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four interceptions and forced fumble in his senior season.
Brady Allen, Quarterback
- Hometown (School): For Branch, Ind. (Gibson Southern)
- Height/Weight: 6-5/210
- Rating: 4-star
- Note: Brady Allen loed Gibson Souther to a Class 3A state championship victory over Brebeuf Jesuit. He is a finalist for the Indiana Mr. Football after throwing for 4,253 yards, 58 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He set a state record for throwing 149 passing touchdowns in his high school career.
Zion Steptoe, Wide Receiver
- Hometown (School): Frisco, Texas (Memorial)
- Height/Weight: 6-0/170
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Zion Steptoe flipped to Purdue after previously being committed to Utah. He has great speed and was a member of the track and field team.
Nic Caraway, Defensive Lineman
- Hometown (School): Bryan, Texas (Bryan)
- Height/Weight: 6-3/240
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Nic Caraway will play in this year's All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Purdue was among 12 programs to extend an offer.
JP Deeter, Defensive Lineman
- Hometown (School): Manvel, Texas (Manvel)
- Height/Weight: 6-4/265
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: JP Deeter held nearly 20 offers, including opportunities from Memphis, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State. Purdue will be without defensive end George Karlaftis next season as he heads to the NFL Draft.
Malachi Preciado, Interior Offensive Lineman
- Hometown (School): New Orleans, La. (Warren Easton)
- Height/Weight: 6-2/265
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Malachi Preciado, who earned All-District honors, is expected to play center at the college level. He had offers from several schools, including a number of Ivy League programs.
Mo Omonode, Defensive Lineman
- Hometown (School): West Lafayette, Ind. (West Lafayette)
- Height/Weight: 6-1/260
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Mo Omonode is staying home in West Lafayette after signing his national letter of intent to play for Purdue. George and Yanni Karlaftis have both come from their hometown high school to play for the Boilermakers in recent years, and Omonode becomes another player on that list.
Charlie Kenrich, Tight End
- Hometown (School): Middletown, Ohio (Lakota East)
- Height/Weight: 6-4/220
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: An all-around player at Lakota East, Charlie Kenrich recorded 83 rushing attempts for 492 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. He also caught 15 passes for 239 yards and two scores.
Joe Strickland, Defensive Lineman
- Hometown (School): Indianapolis, Ind. (Brebeuf Jesuit)
- Height/Weight: 6-4/250
- Rating: 4-star
- Note: Joe Strickland helped lead Brebeuf Jesuit to a Class 3A state championship appearance this season. Against future Purdue teammate and roommate Brady allen, Strickland recorded five tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in the title game. One of his quarterback takedowns went for a safety. He chose to play at Purdue over Indiana and Stanford.
Max Klare, Tight End
- Hometown (School): Cincinnati, Ohio (St. Xavier)
- Height/Weight: 6-4/225
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Max Klare joined Charlie Kenrich as one of two tight ends in the 2022 class at Purdue. Klare flipped his commitment to the Boilermakers after being committed to Duke.
Vince Carpenter, Offensive Tackle
- Hometown (School): Little Silver, N.J. (Red Bank Catholic)
- Height/Weight: 6-5/275
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Vince Carpenter is a former basketball player who had 15 total offers out of high school.
Cross Watson, Offensive Tackle
- Hometown (School): Portage, Mi. (Portage Central)
- Height/Weight: 6-5/270
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Another long, athletic tackle that boasted offers from Air Force, Buffalo, Western Michigan and more. He is one of several offensive tackles in the 2022 signing class.
Andre Oben, Offensive Tackle
- Hometown (School): Jersey City, N.J,. (St. Peter's Prep)
- Height/Weight: 6-4/280
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Andre Oben was originally slated to play offensive guard out of high school, but is now listed as an offensive tackle. He had offers from Syracuse, UConn, Temple and several Ivy League programs, among others.
Domanick Moon, Linebacker
- Hometown (School): Fort Wayne, Ind. (R Nelson Snider)
- Height/Weight: 6-2/218
- Rating: 3-star
- Note: Domanick Moon is an in-state recruit that chose Purdue over Cincinnati, Syracuse and others. He also had interest from Indiana and several other Big Ten programs.
