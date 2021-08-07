Purdue Football Fall Camp: Day 1 Notes and Observations

The Purdue quarterback battle is underway, wide receivers showcased their skills without pads and the we got a look at the specialists looking to contribute this season. Here's a look back at the Boilermakers' first day of fall camp.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Purdue football continues through its first week of fall camp, competition between the players is only going to get more fierce. The team is working to improve individually and as a group ahead of the 2021 season.

On Friday, fans were able to spectate the Boilermakers compete against each other. Whether it was one-on-one, seven-on-seven or team drills, players on both sides of the ball are looking to improve and make plays for their team.

As the program gets set to take the field for Day 2, here are some things we saw from the first day of fall camp.

Consistency is Key for Purdue Quarterbacks

The quarterback battle has begun for Purdue football, and the player who starts on Sept. 4 against Oregon State is going to be the player that consistently gives his teammates a chance to succeed.

Fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell threw with accuracy and touch throughout practice. He displayed poise in the pocket, at times completing throws to the opposite side of the field while under pressure.

Junior Jack Plummer had a similar performance. Both exhibited timing with the receivers in seven-on-seven drills, especially on out-breaking routes.

"Early on, we're gonna divide snaps up. I think we have a capable quarterback room, I think we have experience and I think we have some newcomers as well," Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm said Friday. "Having multiple guys that we feel like can play is a good thing. At any point in time, being able to put guys in the game and help us win can be beneficial."

Plummer and senior quarterback Austin Burton both add an element of athleticism to the backfield. But can make plays with their arms or their legs.

Burton had the opportunity to show off his elusiveness during a scramble drill. While the Purdue quarterbacks seldom completed passes in the session, Burton was able to quickly evade defenders and get up the field for positive yards.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Alaimo, who Brohm praised during the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days, showcased his arm strength but was inconsistent at times. He had the biggest missed opportunity of the afternoon by overthrowing a wide-open TJ Sheffield, who was racing upfield past two defenders.

Had the play been completed, it would've been a touchdown. Alaimo also missed on a throw while rolling to his right, placing the ball at the feet of his intended target.

All the quarterbacks are looking to be decisive during practice while limiting as many glaring mistakes as possible.

"It's just going to be a matter of who's going to take that starting row and run with it," Brohm said. "But I do think that we have capable quarterbacks who have all improved that I feel confident if we put them in a game, they can execute and do good things."

Wide Receivers Not Named David Bell Making Plays

As the Purdue football team awaits its first practice of fall camp while wearing full pads, the speedsters on the team have an opportunity to shine. Sheffield was a player that, aside from star wide receiver David Bell, flashed his ability during practice Friday.

The 5-foot-11 sophomore, who found most of his playing time as a return man in 2020, will look to factor into the offense more this year. He appeared in all six games last season but recorded just two catches for 11 yards.

He was consistently beating defenders down the field in practice by utilizing his speed and quickness.

"We do have depth," Brohm said. "Certain guys have emerged, and we have to continue to have those guys step up during game days so that we can utilize more receivers and find ways to get them the ball."

Redshirt fifth-year senior Jackson Anthrop is another player that thrived without full pads. Primarily a slot receiver, he showcased his ability create separation from his defenders in one-on-one drills.

Anthrop also has a knack for finding the zones between defenders, making him an easy target over the middle for whoever throws him the football.

Another player to keep an eye on is sophomore Mershawn Rice. He played in just one game as a freshman last year, but he has a 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame and was efficient at coming down with contested catches during the first day of camp.

There's an opportunity for several wide receivers to step up behind Bell during the upcoming season.

"I like our wide receiver group, I think they've worked hard. They have to be a big part of our offense and make plays for us," Brohm said. "They have to learn to block on the perimeter and help our running game establish itself, so that we can take some shots up the field. All those things tie together."

A Glimpse at the Specialists

Toward the end of practice, the team participated in several special teams drills, which gave the fans a look at who might be on the field for game day. Sheffield, Anthrop and fifth-year senior cornerback Dedrick Mackey got a chance to field punts on Friday.

Sheffield had a successful season returning the ball last season. He fielded 19 kickoffs for 397 yards, good for an average of 20.9 yards. However, in six games last year, Purdue had just three punt returns for four yards.

"Of course, in the return game, we've got to find ways to get return yards and turn them into big plays," Brohm said.

On his first day of fall camp with the program, Samford transfer kicker Mitchell Fineran was efficient in his attempts. He booted three kicks through the uprights with ease, while some of the other Boilermakers struggled.

"We have a chance to be better than that aspect, and I'm looking forward to that," Brohm said. "I think that we've added some competition, some leg strength and some guys that we feel good as long as we get some pressure on them in practice and make them perform at a high level."

