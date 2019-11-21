Radio Show Nuggets: Three takeaways from Jeff Brohm’s weekly appearance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After an off week for Purdue last week, the Jeff Brohm radio show returned tonight.

Prior to the off week, the Boilermakers seemed to hit their stride, winning back-to-back close games against Nebraska and Northwestern. They’ll look to keep that momentum going when they travel to Madison, Wis. on Saturday to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

This week, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm talked about freshman safety Cam Allen, getting advice from former coaches, stopping Wisconsin's pass rush and more during his weekly radio show live from the Stacked Pickle on campus.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the show:

Cam Allen

A key piece of the Purdue defense this season has been freshman safety Cam Allen. Allen, who was a former high school quarterback, has been thrown into the safety position earlier than expected due to injuries, and he has responded well. Because he is new to the position, he still has some learning and developing to do, but Brohm loves where he’s at right now. With more time to study the position and get bigger in the weight room, he should be able to improve even more and become a bigger part of the defense.

“Cam’s doing a great job. The reason is he’s a football player, he loves the game, he loves to compete, you can coach him and he wants to get better,” Brohm said. “I think he needs to continue to get stronger and develop in that aspect and learn the position in detail. He’s got good instinct, he reads the quarterback well and because he’s got good athletic skills he can make the play when it’s there.”

Advice from other coaches

Brohm talked about getting advice from former coaches throughout the course of the season. The college season can be stressful and difficult, so getting advice from other people is important. For Brohm, he looks to his former college and high school coach because he knows they’ll give him the truth, whether he wants to hear it or not. According to Brohm, the Purdue coaching staff knows a lot of people and is always trying to get advice from everyone they can.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play for a lot of great coaches and then coach with a lot of great coaches. When it comes to the really important things I still keep in touch with my coach from college and my high school coach,” Brohm said. “Really it’s the people that I know that most and that I’m close to. They know when you need something and if you ask them they’ll give you their honest opinion.”

Wisconsin pass rush

The Purdue offensive line will be faced with a major challenge trying to stop the pass rush of Wisconsin. They’re a very fast team that gives defenses a lot of different looks throughout the game. The Badgers currently have two linebackers in the top 10 in the nation in sacks, in Chris Orr with 10 and Zack Baun with 9.5.

“They’re outstanding on defense. They can really pressure the quarterback and get after him,” Brohm said. “They’re going to bring guys from all over, mix it up and you’re not going to be able to tell where it’s coming from. I just think it’s a very good system that these guys know.”