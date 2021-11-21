Purdue Football Opens as 15-Point Favorite Over Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue and Indiana will meet on the football field Saturday for the first time since Nov. 30, 2019, and the Boilermakers open as 15-point favorites while looking to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket.

In the last four matchups between the in-state rivals, the game has been decided by one score. Indiana defeated Purdue 44-41 in a double overtime game at Ross-Ade Stadium two years ago.

The two teams did not clash last season after canceling their meeting twice due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boilermakers will enter the matchup at 7-4 following a 32-14 victory over Northwestern at Wrigley Field. Junior wide receiver Milton Wright recorded 213 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Purdue has two victories over opponents that were ranked inside top-five in the country at the time of the matchup. The team defeated Iowa on the road on Oct. 16 before beating Michigan State at home on Nov. 6.

The Hoosiers, in a disappointing season that began with high aspirations, are 2-9 and have not earned a victory over a Power Five opponent. They are 0-8 in the Big Ten and have victories over Idaho and Western Kentucky.

Indiana has lost seven games in a row and will not be eligible for a bowl game this season.

Dating back to their first meeting in 1891, Purdue leads the all-time series with Indiana 74-42-6. The Hoosiers have won five of the last seven meetings, including two games in West Lafayette.

A win on Saturday would give Purdue its first eight-win season since 2007. Under then-head coach Joe Tiller, the team was 8-5 and won the Music City Bowl 51-48 over Central Michigan.

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!