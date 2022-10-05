WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is optimistic about starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell's improved health ahead of a road matchup against Maryland this week.

After missing the team's Homecoming win against Florida Atlantic two weeks ago, the sixth-year senior was able to suit up in a 20-10 upset over No. 21 Minnesota despite being a game-time decision.

O'Connell's injury occurred in the first quarter of a 32-29 loss to Syracuse on Sept. 17, but there were no setbacks to report as the Boilermakers entered their week of preparation for the Terrapins on Saturday.

"I think Aidan held up pretty well for the most part other than normal soreness, so I expect him to just do as much as he can this week that he feels comfortable with," Brohm said during his weekly press conference. "And as we get to later in the week, hopefully he continues to progress."

O'Connell, who leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game this season, did not appear to be at full strength against the Golden Gophers. He completed 27 of his 40 passing attempts for just 199 yards, including two interceptions.

It was the first time since a 27-13 loss at Notre Dame last season that O'Connell did not register a passing touchdown in a game that he played in.

However, the Purdue offense relied on a balanced attack to complement a stellar defensive performance against Minnesota. The team ran for 160 yards and reached the end zone twice on the ground.

There weren't many opportunities to fire passes down the field. The longest connection of the game for the Boilermakers was a 28-yard reception by sixth-year senior receiver Charlie Jones. The play would set up a field goal to take a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

"It was a really good job by them dropping with a lot of depth, having their eyes on me and reading me," O'Connell said after the game against the Golden Gophers.

O'Connell didn't practice until Thursday of last week, which was a light day for the Purdue football team. Brohm said that both sixth-year senior Austin Burtin and redshirt sophomore Michael Alaimo were prepared if O'Connell was unable to go last week.

"I give him credit. He played with courage. He played tough," Brohm said. "It wasn't one of his better games, but he still continued to cut it loose and be aggressive and made some plays for us late in the game that helped.

"I just think that we're hoping to get him even healthier this week and a little more practice time."

Burton — who led the Boilermakers to a 28-26 win against the Owls —was also dealing with some minor injury concerns before the game against Maryland, but it will not prohibit him from being the backup moving forward.

In five games so far this season, Maryland has given up 252.4 yards through the air per game, which ranks 10th in the conference. The Terrapins have also allowed nine passing touchdowns on the year — the third most among Big Ten teams.

Purdue is scheduled to kick off against Maryland on Saturday at noon ET inside SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. The team is looking to earn road victories in consecutive games for the first time since the 2018 season.