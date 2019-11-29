VIDEO: Three Things I Want to See Against Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2019 Purdue football season is winding down, with just one more game remaining this Saturday.

Purdue welcomes their rivals, the Indiana Hoosiers, to Ross-Ade Stadium for the Old Oaken Bucket game (Noon ET; TV: ESPN2).

It's been a tale of two different stories for Purdue and Indiana this season. After losing to Wisconsin last week, Purdue now sits at 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten.

Indiana, on the other hand, has already secured bowl eligibility with a record of 7-4 and 4-4 in the Big Ten. It's the first time since 2014 that a bowl bid isn't on the line for either teams in this rivalry game. Indiana lost the last two, and came into the game with a 5-6 record, so the loss stung even worse by missing out on a bowl.

Overall, Purdue leads the series 74-41-6 but recently it has been much closer. Over the past decade the Indiana leads the series 5-4, so Saturday will be Purdue's chance to split the 2010s evenly and continue their two-game winning streak. In the past 12 years, the series is an even 6-6.

Along with the rivalry and the Old Oaken Bucket on the line, Saturday will be Senior Day and one final opportunity to send the senior class out on a high note. It won't be easy though against a much improved Indiana team from the last two years that enters the game favored by 7 points.

Here are three things I want to see from Purdue in Saturday's bucket game, video form: