Horvath's Performance a Bright Spot in Purdue's Bucket Loss

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Losing the bucket game will always sting for Purdue players, coaches and fans, there’s no denying that. But if there’s one thing that can help mend the wound caused by the heartbreaking loss, it’s running back Zander Horvath’s performance.

Horvath ran like the second-coming of former Purdue running back Mike Alstott - someone he often gets compared to - on Saturday in Purdue’s 44-41 loss to Indiana in double overtime.

Horvath put together a stat line that Purdue hasn’t seen from its running backs the entire season, carrying the ball 23 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Not only was this the most yards by a Purdue running back this season, Horvath broke off Purdue’s longest run of the season in the second quarter, a 48-yarder. Adding to that, Horvath shattered Purdue’s 2.6 average yards per carry on the season with his 7.1 average.

“Zander is the exact type of player that you love to coach,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “He puts in a lot of effort and a lot of time to be as productive and as good as he can be.”

On a day in which Purdue needed to put up a lot of points to match Indiana, Horvath provided the spark. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell, although ending the day with 408 yards and three touchdowns, started off slow, along with most of the offense. It wasn’t until Horvath’s 48-yard scamper, that the offense showed some signs of life.

“We need more guys that want to work like Zander Horvath,” Brohm said.

After that run, the Purdue offense seemed to fire on all cylinders. After a scoreless first quarter, Purdue's offense went on to put up 41 points, its most since the second game of the season when they scored 42 points against Vanderbilt. The quarterback under center in that game? Elijah Sindelar.

O'Connell's typical magic was on display once again on a game-tying drive with under three minutes to play, but Purdue ultimately came up just short in double overtime. Led by Horvath the Purdue offense gave Indiana all they could handle, it just wasn't enough on Saturday.

For a running game that has had its fair share of struggles the entire season, it took up until game number 12, and a new featured back for them to finally figure it out. For most of the season freshman King Doerue handled the majority of the work. It wasn’t until today that Horvath got the bulk of the carries.

“I think he (Horvath) worked through a few struggles early on,” Brohm said. “He’s going to run the ball hard every time, we just have to work on being elusive, making plays and taking care of the ball.”

Surely, Brohm and Purdue fans would’ve liked everything to click earlier, but for Horvath it’s a positive note to end the season on and shows the capabilities of this Purdue backfield.

“The beginning of the season started off a little slow,” Horvath said. “After this game everyone’s just positive and really encouraged about what we can do on the field.”

Even after the loss, this performance is something that not only Horvath but Doerue and the offensive line can take with them into the offseason and hopefully carry it over into the 2020 season. With Horvath returning and Doerue with some added experience under his belt, this performance might just have been the beginning of a turned corner for the Purdue backfield.

“It kind of hypes the team up, I guess,” Horvath said. “We can just see the possibilities and what we’re able to do.”