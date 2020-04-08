Boilermakers-Hoosiers Rivalry Takes Over Big Ten Network on Wednesday
tombrew94
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wednesday is all about the rivalry between Indiana and Purdue on the Big Ten Network, with 18 hours of programming featuring the in-state feud.
Here's what's on tap:
6 a.m. — BTN Football in 60
- Indiana at Purdue (Nov. 25, 2017): The Purdue Boilermakers earned bowl-eligibility and ownership of the rivaled Old Oaken Bucket with their 31-24 win over the Indiana Hoosiers.
7 a.m. — BTN Football in 60
- Purdue at Indiana (Nov. 24, 2018): Earning bowl eligibility and the rivaled Old Oaken Bucket for the second straight year, the Boilermakers defeated the Hoosiers 28-21 in Bloomington.
8 a.m. — Passion & Perseverance
- 1999 Purdue Women's Basketball: Learn of the historic 1998-1999 Purdue Women's Basketball team who went undefeated in conference play, and finished their season as the national champions.
9 a.m. — Indiana Football Classic
- Purdue at Indiana (Nov. 17, 2007): Marcus Thigpen runs for 140 yards in the Hoosiers win over Purdue in front of a sellout crowd in Bloomington. This show will also re-air on Thursday, April 9, at 3 a.m.
10 a.m. — Indiana Football Classic
- Purdue at Indiana (Nov. 19, 2014): Freshman quarterback, Zander Diamont, capped off a second-half rally by scoring a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 27 seconds left to give Indiana a 23-16 victory over rival Purdue.
11 a.m. — BTN Basketball in 60
- Purdue at Indiana (Feb. 8, 2020): Eric Hunter Jr. scored 12 points and Aaron Wheeler had 11 points to lead the Boilermakers to a 74-62 victory over the Hoosiers. This show will also re-air on April. 26 at 2:30 p.m. and April 27 at 4 a.m.
Noon — BTN Basketball in 60
- Purdue at Indiana (Jan. 28, 2018): Isaac Haas matched a career high with 26 points and Vince Edwards added 19 as the 3rd-ranked Boilermakers remain undefeated in conference with a 74-67 victory over the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall.
1 p.m. — Indiana Football Classic
- Indiana at Purdue (Nov. 27, 2010): The Hoosiers get their first win in West Lafayette since 1996 behind 330 passing yards and 3 touchdown passes from quarterback Ben Chappell. This show will also re-air on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 4 a.m.
2 p.m. — Big Ten Elite
- 1981 Indiana Basketball: A look at the second of the three of Bob Knight's national championship teams at Indiana. Just two years prior Indiana hadn't even qualified for the NCAA Tournament but with the arrival of star point guard Isiah Thomas the Hoosiers were back among the Nation's elite.
3 p.m. — Purdue Football Classic
- Indiana at Purdue (Nov. 25, 2017): The Purdue Boilermakers earned bowl-eligibility and ownership of the rivaled Old Oaken Bucket with their 31-24 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. This show will also re-air on Thursday, April 9, at 5 a.m. and April 18 at 4:30 p.m.
4 p.m. — The Journey
- Big Ten Football: Take a look into the historic Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry from both sides. See the path of Michigan's Chase Winovich, and learn how Ohio State's JT Barrett prepares for the matchup. Plus, learn of Gelen Robinson's Boilermaker lineage.
- This show will also re-air on April 11 at 3:30 p.m. and April 18 at 5:30 p.m.
4:30 p.m. — Big Ten Elite
- 2000 Purdue Football: The 2000 Boilermakers, led by Head Coach Joe Tiller and Quarterback Drew Brees, returned to the Rose Bowl after winning the Big Ten title for the first time since 1966. Hear from Tiller, Brees, Vinny Sutherland, and others as they highlight wins over Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State. This show will also re-air on May. 1 at 12 a.m.
5:30 p.m. — BTN Basketball in 60
- Purdue at Indiana (Feb. 20, 2016): Troy Williams led the Hoosiers with 19 points in Indiana's victory over rival Purdue in Bloomington. This show will also re-air on April 22 at 5:30 p.m.
6:30 p.m. — The Journey
- Big Ten Basketball: See how AJ Hammons prepared for his final game at Assembly Hall, learn how Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes has transformed into a leader in the wake of the departures of Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker, and the story of Indiana manager turned walk-on Jackson Tharp. This show will also re-air on April 22 at 6:30 p.m.
7 p.m. — Big Ten Elite
- 1987 Indiana Basketball: Learn how the Cream and Crimson earned a share of the 1987 Big Ten Championship and then went on an amazing March run culminating with Keith Smart's clutch jumper to give the Hoosiers a thrilling one-point win over Syracuse in the National Championship.
8 p.m. BTN Basketball in 60
- Purdue at Indiana (Feb. 9, 2017): Vince Edwards put up 26 points and Caleb Swanigan recorded his 21st double-double of the season in the 16th ranked Boilermakers victory over rival Indiana. This show will also re-air on April 23 at 12:30 p.m.
9 p.m. — The Journey
- Big Ten Basketball: Explore three Big Ten in-state battles during rivalry week featuring interviews with Draymond Green, Zack Novak, Kendall Gill, Rich Falk, Gene Keady and Rick Mount. This show will also re-air on April 10 at 12:00 a.m., April 23 at 12 p.m. and April 24 at 3:30 a.m.
9:30 p.m. — BTN Basketball in 60
- Indiana at Purdue (Feb. 28, 2017): No. 16-ranked Purdue clinched a conference leading 23rd Big Ten title with an 86-75 victory over in-state rival Indiana in Mackey Arena. This show will also re-air on April 23 at 5 p.m.
10:30 p.m. — The Journey
- Big Ten Basketball: This Senior Night episode highlights the final home games for three Michigan's seniors, Purdue's Spike Albrecht, Illinois' Tracy Abrams and Tom Izzo's daughter, Raquel. This show will also re-air on April 23 at 4:30 p.m.
11 p.m. — Indiana Football Classic
- Indiana at Purdue (Nov. 30, 2019): Peyton Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and ran in a 1-yard touchdown in double overtime to give the Hoosiers a 44-41 victory over the Boilermakers.