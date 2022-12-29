Purdue Linebacker Jalen Graham Announces Decision to Declare for the 2023 NFL Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue senior linebacker Jalen Graham announced Wednesday night his intention of declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent the last four seasons with the Boilermakers.

"To Purdue, I would like to thank the coaches and training and strength staff for helping me continue to work towards my goals," Graham wrote via social media. "Thank you Coach Dex and Coach Jackson for recruiting me and introducing me to the university. I would like to thank Coach Houston for continuing to push me on and off the field to be the best man I can be these last two seasons."

During his career with the Purdue football program, Graham appeared in 38 games and tallied 169 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. In coverage, he added 13 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Graham joined the Boilermakers as a three-star recruit out of Detroit ahead of the 2019 season and became one of the most valuable pieces to the team's defense over the last two seasons under co-defensive coordinator Ron English.

This past season, Graham registered 52 total tackles, five pass deflections, one interception, one sack, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown.

"To the best college fans in the country, thank you for always showing up and supporting us through both the tough times and good times these four years and creating many memories," Graham continued. "I will miss running onto Ross-Ade for those exciting night games with the energy you guys bring."

