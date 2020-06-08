BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

NCAA Prepared to Announce Fall Football Practice Calendar on Thursday

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jeff Brohm and his Purdue football coaches could very well be back on the practice field with their players as soon as the second week of July, according to an NCAA proposal set for approval this week.

Desperately wanting to start the college football season on time, college athletic leaders are set to take a giant leap down that path on Thursday, according to a report by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is expected to approve the long-talked-about six-week preseason practice plan and recommend it to the NCAA D-I Council. The plan is in the last stages of finalization. A draft of the plan has been circulated to conference offices and athletic departments for feedback.

The D-I Council would approve the final version of the plan at its next meeting on June 17. Only small adjustments are expected over the next three days. “We’re 90% there,” Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director and chair of the Oversight Committee, told Sports Illustrated in an interview Monday.

Under the plan, normal “required” summer workouts, which includes coaching interaction, could begin for some as early as July 6. Last month, the NCAA granted schools the ability beginning June 1 to hold on-campus voluntary workouts, which do not include coaching interaction. In required workouts, athletes can spend six hours a week with the strength staff on weight training and conditioning and spend two hours with coaches for film study.

The required workouts would lead into what’s being termed as “enhanced” summer training, a two-week stretch constituting the first portion of the proposed six-week preseason practice plan.

Purdue's players began returning to campus on Monday and the first wave are all being tested for COVID-19 before they can interact with other players, coaches or staff. Testing will be done in groups the next few days and no one will be allowed to participate in voluntary workouts until their test results have come back.

“Our athletic department has put together a very protective plan," Purdue president Mitch Daniels said last week. "There will be a lot of separation, at least initially between athletes. Lots of testing, very regular testing to try to spot any infection at the first possible moment and do all the smart things about that."

Purdue's season is supposed to start on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Nebraska.

Advancements in testing have administrators confident in frequent in-season testing, which in turn has them optimistic about playing a 2020 season. However, the issue of attendance remains uncertain. 

Several athletic directors have announced potential plans to fill stadiums to 25% to 50% of capacity. Others are expecting full stadiums, which many doctors say is implausible. Meanwhile, another group is delaying concrete answers regarding attendance until as late as mid-August.

Read the entire Sports Illustrated story here. CLICK HERE

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Purdue Football Members Honor George Floyd in Solidarity

Players and coaches from the Purdue football team marched to the Tippecanoe County Courthouse to honor George Floyd.

Brett Douglas

Big Ten Commissioner Creates Anti-Racism Coalition: 'We Must Listen to Our Young People'

New Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren spent 15 years in Minneapolis before moving to Chicago. As a black man with a family, he wants to see change, and is leading that crusade with the creation of an Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coaliton created by the league.

tombrew94

Athletes to Return to Purdue Campus Starting on June 8

Purdue officials plan to use a phased approach to bringing athletes back to campus over a five-week period, using small schools to be better able to adjust on the fly if necessary.

tombrew94

Painter Tweets About Recent Racial Events, Pleads to Seek 'Remedy Together'

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter took to Twitter on Saturday to weigh in on the recent race-related events exploding across the country, and decrying racism in any form.

tombrew94

Purdue Catches 5-Star Recruit Harrison Ingram's Eye in More Ways Than One

Harrison Ingram, the high-flying small forward from Dallas, likes what he sees from Purdue these days as he works on narrowing down his list of schools

tombrew94

Recruiting: Purdue Offer Jalen Washington Recovering Well from ACL Tear

Gary West Side junior-to-be Jalen Washington has missed almost all of his first two high school seasons so far, but that still hasn't stopped him from receiving five-stars from recruiting services.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Why Mitch Daniels Has it Right on Re-Opening Campus in Fall

Statistics used by Purdue president Mitch Daniels says that students are at a very low risk in this COVID-19 pandemic, and he believes having students back on campus in the fall — and acting smartly — is the right next step.

tombrew94

by

GAColtsFan

Right or Wrong? Purdue's Jeff Brohm Ranked 8th Among Big Ten Coaches

In a ranking of Big Ten coaches, Purdue's Jeff Brohm was just outside the top half of the league's leaders, likely hurt by a disappointing 2019 season that was wrecked by injuries.

tombrew94

by

GAColtsFan

Surprise, Surprise: Purdue on List of Teams That Have Contacted Indiana Transfer Justin Smith

Justin Smith played nearly 100 games at Indiana, but he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and Purdue was one of the first teams to contact him.

tombrew94

Purdue Players Will Return to Completely Different Campus in a Few Weeks

It will be safety first when Purdue's football and basketball players start returning to campus in a few weeks, and it will never be the same again. It's "the new normal.''

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew