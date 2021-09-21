Purdue Pros: Rondale Moore Hauls in First NFL Touchdown, Leads all Rookies in Receiving

Former Purdue star Rondale Moore caught his first NFL touchdown with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. He leads all rookie receivers with 11 catches and 182 yards so far this season.

As the Arizona Cardinals narrowly escaped with a 34-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the NFL season, the biggest play of the game didn't come from five-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Instead, rookie second-round pick Rondale Moore out of Purdue hauled in a deep pass from quarterback Kyler Murray that went for a 77-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was the first NFL touchdown of the former Boilermakers' career.

With 1:46 left in the first half, Murray took the snap from the gun, spun away from pressure and escaped to the left side of the field. With his eyes downfield, he found Moore wide open.

Moore scurried down the left sideline with a blocker in front of him and went untouched for the longest play of the game. The former Purdue star recorded a team-high seven catches and 114 yards in the win.

With the second week of the NFL season in the books, Moore sits atop all rookies with 11 catches and 182 yards in two games. He is also tied for second with his lone receiving touchdown.

Only the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase has more touchdown catches, scoring two in as many games. Chase and Moore are the only rookie receivers across the NFL to make four catches of 15 yards or more.

Moore and the Cardinals are one of seven undefeated teams left after two weeks of play. Arizona travels to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on the Jaguars at noon ET this upcoming Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!