Purdue RB King Doerue Special Guest on 'Boilers Live!' at Mad Mushroom

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's time for the second episode of ''Boilers Live!'' a live podcast from Mad Mushroom Pizza and broadcast live around the country. The show starts at a special time on Wednesday night, starting at 8 p.m. ET at 320 State Street in West Lafayette.

Our guest on Boilers Live! will be King Doerue, the Purdue running back who scored two touchdowns in the Penn State game that opened the season last Thursday.

King is a senior Kinesiology major from Amarillo, Texas who in January was honored by the City Council there for all he does for young people. Much of his drive comes from losing his brother Chris, who was murdered by a shooting on Mother's Day in their yard. Chris had an Associates Degree in Criminology, having played college basketball at Wayland Baptist.

King was born at Peacetown, Ivory Coast to Augustine and Annie Doerue and came to America at six. Among his siblings are Alpha, Prince, Stone, Blessing and Beauty. It will be so interesting to talk to him about his family and his future plans.

Here's how to watch the show:

Boilers Live! on Facebook

On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated/FanNation Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE

Boilers Live! on Twitter

On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated/FanNation account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE

Boilers Live! on YouTube

On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts. To watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE

Watch Aidan O'Connell on Boilers Live!

Last week, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was the guest on Boilers Live! Here's the full video of the first episode of Boilers Live!