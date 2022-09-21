Purdue Running Backs Coach Chris Barclay Isn't Surprised by Zander Horvath's Early NFL Success

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, there aren't many who would have believed that Zander Horvath — a rookie fullback drafted in the seventh round — would be leading the Los Angeles Chargers in touchdown receptions.

After winning the starting job, Horvath has reached the end zone on short-yardage passes twice so far this season. He became the first rookie running back or fullback with a touchdown catch in each of his first two NFL games since 1942.

While his early success maybe wasn't entirely expected, there are some who aren't surprised that he's already making a name for himself at the next level.

"I'm not shocked. I know you all are because you never believe me, but I saw it early. He's different," Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay said. "And I don't want to speak too soon, there's a lot of time, he's got a lot of season. He's got to stay healthy, and he's got to keep busting his tail on special teams — doing all the little things."

Horvath scored the first touchdown of the season for the Chargers in a 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. He found the end zone a second time during a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs the following week.

ep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers fullback Zander Horvath (40) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

"The way he came in these doors prepared him for what he's experiencing right now," Barclay said. "And I say that because when he came in these doors, I said look man — fullback. Special teams. And the role can grow from there, maybe, depending on how we deal with that."

The former Purdue walk-on is accustomed to a small role, which can oftentimes come with a limited payoff. After joining the Boilermakers in 2017, he grew as a college athlete by taking the field as a fullback and contributing on special teams.

Horvath found more opportunities as his college career progressed, and he eventually appeared in 30 games at Purdue while rushing for 1,181 yards and eight touchdowns.

"Now he's in the same scenario in the league," Barclay said. "He's been prepared for this for years now, and I'm just so proud of him. I just ordered my jersey the other day."

Barclay will be able to sport his new apparel when the Chargers face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

