Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones Accepts Invitation to the 2023 Senior Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year senior wide receiver Charlie Jones has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2023 Senior Bowl, it was announced on Tuesday.

The postseason all-star game is played annually in late January or early February in Mobile, Alabama. The inaugural edition of the Senior Bowl was played in 1950 at Gator Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jones, who was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's top receiver, has been one of the country's most productive pass-catchers since transferring from Iowa in the offseason. In just one season in West Lafayette, he's hauled in 97 catches for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the team's most recent game — a 30-16 victory on the road against in-state rival Indiana — jones made four catches for 143 yards and helped put the game away with a 60-yard touchdown reception.

Last year with the Hawkeyes, Jones had just 21 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns. He needed just three games to surpass those marks with a new program. In his debut showing with the Purdue offense, he recorded 12 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown against Penn State in the team's season opener.

Jones caught nine passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns in just one half of play against Indiana State. Against Syracuse in Week 3, he went for a career-high 188 yards to go along with one score, becoming the eighth player in program history to record three straight 100-yard receiving games.

The former Hawkeye went for over 100 yards in three straight games again for the Boilermakers in matchups against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa.

The upcoming Senior Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

